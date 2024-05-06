NARC RESCHEDULES MAY 4TH RAIN OUT AT TULARE TO OCTOBER 12th

By Jim Allen

(May 5, 2024 ) Tulare, CA … Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway promoter Steve Faria and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series worked out a plan to reschedule the rained-out May 4th Chris & Brian Faria Memorial. The race will be moved to Saturday, October 12th as a bolt-on addition to an existing program that features the Sprint Car Challenge Tour 360’s.

“I don’t want to miss out on any NARC 410 dates at my track,” explained Faria, “especially the Chris and Brian Faria race. By combining it with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour date in October, we will be giving the fans a great night of sprint car racing.”

Bad weather has played havoc on the NARC campaign this season, cancelling, postponing, or rescheduling five of the seven races to date.

The next event on the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series agenda is the May 11th Contra Costa County Clash at Antioch Speedway. NARC does run at Tulare again on May 18th, followed by a rescheduled Sunday twilight show at the Stockton Dirt Track on May 19th.

Updated schedules can be found at NARC410.com/schedule