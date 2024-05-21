Jackson Motorplex Kicking Off Season Friday With Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout Presented by Tweeter Contracting

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 20, 2024) – The opening night of the 2024 racing season at Jackson Motorplex is this Friday with the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting.

A pair of winged sprint car divisions fill the program with the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing in action.

Extra money is on tap for the 360 sprint cars with the Wieskus Memorial feature winner earning $3,000. There is a $250 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Quick Change Rebuilds as well as bonus money throughout the program in honor of the Wieskus Family.

Friday marks the first of three races this season for 360 sprint cars at Jackson Motorplex with the other two nights occurring during the FENDT Jackson Nationals.

Additionally, GRP Motorsports is putting up a $3,000 bonus if a driver can win the 360 main events at Jackson Motorplex this Friday and at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing division will be a part of five nights at Jackson Motorplex this season. The overall champion will earn a $1,000 bonus courtesy of Heser Auto & Detailing. There is also a $1,000 bonus for the highest finisher in combined points at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., this season.

The main gates for this Friday’s show open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .