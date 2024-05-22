Dover Produces Season-Opening Victory During MSTS Show at Off Road Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

NORFOLK, Neb. (May 21, 2024) – Jack Dover earned his first season-opening win since 2021 last Saturday during the 360 Sprints Special hosted by Off Road Speedway.

Dover was dominant during the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series event as he hustled from sixth to second place in a heat race and from sixth to win the feature.

“Confidence is everything,” he said. “The last time we drove this car we won and I knew it’d be a good piece. We were quickest in hot laps. In the heat race we were able to maneuver wherever we needed. I knew we had a good shot at winning it.

“I was high-points guy in the feature redraw. This year you can opt to start sixth for an extra $200 so I did that. I rode around in fourth for a few laps. On a restart I got to third and about 10 laps in the guy in second got over the cushion so I snuck by him. I ran down the leader and got by him when a caution came out. I set him up to go down low on the restart. He went down there and got tight and pushed up the track. I did a diamond move to get by him.”

Dover made the race-winning move with approximately eight laps remaining and he pulled away for his sixth victory in 11 career starts at the track. He has now finished in the top 10 in every start at Off Road Speedway with 10 top-five outings.

“It feels really good to get back in the car,” Dover said following his first race since Oct. 14 of last year. “I was a little nervous I was going to be slow, but it was like riding a bike. You don’t forget how to do it. The car was fast right out of the trailer.”

Dover is hopeful to announce his next race within the next couple of weeks.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 18 – Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. – Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

TBD

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com .

“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot this year.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –