$75,000 ON THE LINE FOR ANNUAL BOB WEIKERT MEMORIAL AT PORT ROYAL

From High Limit Racing

Make way, Pennsylvania Posse: It’s time for Kubota High Limit Racing to roll into town for the annual Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway!

High Limit’s best will take on the PA Posse for two nights of thrilling action at the Port Royal half-mile. Saturday’s preliminary event will pay $10,000 to win while Sunday’s finale will award the winner with a whopping $75,000 pay day. Catch five-time Outlaw champion and current points leader Brad Sweet along with Tyler Courtney, Jacob Allen, Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, and others take on Pennsylvania’s finest including four former Bob Weikert Memorial champions: Lance Dewease, Anthony Macri, Lucas Wolfe, and Danny Dietrich.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

BOB WEIKERT MEMORIAL AT PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY

Date: Saturday, May 25 & Sunday, May 26

Pit Gates: 3:00 PM

Grandstands: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:15 PM

Tickets: Reserved seating is available to purchase online ONLY for Sunday’s event. Purchase your Sunday reserved seat here. General admission tickets (bottom 11 rows of sections H through O along with the infield) will be available to purchase at the track on the day of event.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: 16″ or smaller coolers are permitted however they cannot contain glass bottles.

BYOB: Port Royal Speedway does not sell beer or alcohol, so if you want to partake, make sure to bring your own beverages into the grandstands with you!

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: Dry camping is first come, first served. The camping area opens Friday at Noon and is $35 for the weekend. All reserved electrical sites are sold out for the weekend.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!