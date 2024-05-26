Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California (May 25,2024)- Matt Mitchell won the 30 lap “Salute to Indy” feature Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night. Mitchell was followed by R.J. Johnson, Brody Roa 4. Logan Williams and A.J. Bender .

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 25, 2024 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Salute to Indy”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.436; 2. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-16.492; 3. R.J. Johnson, 51, Johnson-16.507; 4. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.682; 5. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.734; 6. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.787; 7. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.859; 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.922; 9. Brody Roa, 8M, May-16.990; 10. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.035; 11. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-17.125; 12. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.256; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.276; 14. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-17.303; 15. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-18.244; 16. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-18.305; 17. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.717.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Transfer To Feature) 1. A.J. Bender, 2. Tommy Malcolm, 3. Cody Williams, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Verne Sweeney, 6. Joey Bishop. 2:55.56.

BILLSJERKY.NET / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Transfer To Feature) 1. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 2. Matt McCarthy, 3. Logan Williams, 4. Kyle Edwards, 5. Brent Owens, 6. Elexa Herrera. 2:58.78.

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, All Transfer To Feature) 1. Matt Mitchell, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Brody Roa, 4. David Gasper, 5. Jeff Dyer. 2:55.19.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Matt Mitchell (1), 2. R.J. Johnson (4), 3. Brody Roa (9), 4. Logan Williams (2), 5. A.J. Bender (3), 6. David Gasper (15), 7. Austin Williams (10), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (8), 9. Kyle Edwards (14), 10. Elexa Herrera (17), 11. Verne Sweeney (13), 12. Matt McCarthy (5), 13. Brent Owens (11), 14. Joey Bishop (16), 15. Tommy Malcolm (7), 16. Cody Williams (6), 17. Jeff Dyer (12). NT.

**Malcolm flipped on the second lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Matt Mitchell, Laps 4-21 Logan Williams, Laps 22-30 Matt Mitchell.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: David Gasper (15 to 6)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: June 8 – The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California