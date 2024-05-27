HUTTON DRIVES THROUGH TO TAKE SECOND WIN OF SEASON AT WEEDSPORT

By Marty Czekala

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Jordan Hutton recorded his second win of the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints at Weedsport to kick off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It is the first time Hutton pushed onto Victory Hill and the 10th time he has won a CRSA feature, putting him in sole possession of eighth all-time.

“I remember I was a little kid watching the race with my uncle sitting in the stands [at Weedsport],” said Hutton to DIRTVision post-race. “To win, especially with a sprint car, is a dream come true.”

Hutton took the lead with 11 to go when race leader Bobby Parrow had a rear-end break and went up the track. The No. 66 made contact with the No. 80, sending Hutton’s front end off the ground for a split second.

“I saw my car pointed up at the sky with my foot on the brake,” Hutton explained. “I was trying to enter in and go above him in [turn one]. That was a pucker-up moment right there.”

Scott Landers and Steven Glover brought the field to green for the 25-lap feature. Glover led the opening five laps, but under red flag conditions, Blake Warner and Daryl Ruggles flipped and Glover leaked fuel, putting the No. 121’s night to an end.

Bobby Parrow eventually took the lead after he was scored second at the red flag. With Hutton and Jeff Trombley breathing down his neck, the leader was about to approach lapped traffic on lap 13 until a yellow for Alysha Bay with a left front issue.

That would lead to pandemonium the following lap when Parrow’s rear end broke and Hutton contacted Parrow. Trombley would take the lead for a few seconds before the yellow for Parrow, giving Hutton the lead.

“Air Jordan” would not look back as he won by 2.3s over Jeff Trombley. However, the final three laps made Hutton nervous as he reported post-race that his engine was expiring with no oil pressure and a hot temp.

“I knew on restarts I could push it and try in and settle with my motor,” Hutton said. “Once I saw lapped traffic, I said, ‘it’s go time’ and kept watching the big screen to see where Trombley was and settle it and keep the motor all right.”

Jeff Trombley recorded his second straight top-five and is now second all-time in top-fives with 54. A win tonight would’ve tied him with Danny Varin, Scott Goodrich and Josh Pieniazek for all-time wins with 14.

“I was good on the longer run,” Trombley said post-race. “I was good with lapped traffic, but both times when we passed them, the yellow came out. Jordan ran good, he had a great car.”

Scott Landers finished third, his first podium since Aug. 2023 at Woodhull and his third in his career. After winning his first heat race of the year, he hoped his son Josh would draw a good number and a pole. His wish came true.

“We had a good run,” Landers said. “I think we had a better car than a better driver. We’re happy with the finish and putting the car back in the trailer with no issues.”

Zach Sobotka was rewarded with the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race for his second eighth-place finish in two starts.

Billy VanInwegen was the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger of the Race. After having motor issues in his heat race, Billy V started 24th and finished seventh, up 17 spots.

A series record 42 drivers checked in tonight at Weedsport, beating the 38 Land of Legends Raceway held last week.

Next weekend, CRSA has its first 2-in-2 at Afton Fairgrounds Speedway Friday and Fonda Speedway Saturday, as part of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series and I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, respectively.

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 2. 3A-Jeff Trombley[7]; 3. 33-Scott Landers[1]; 4. 8-Dillon Paddock[6]; 5. 4s-Johnny Smith[14]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[9]; 7. 56v-Billy VanInwegen[24]; 8. 21z-Zach Sobotka[20]; 9. 29-Dalton Herrick[10]; 10. 99D-Adam Depuy[11]; 11. 52-Matt Billings[21]; 12. 22-Tomy Moreau[12]; 13. 99k-Mike Kiser[19]; 14. 28-Ron Greek[22]; 15. 9k-Kyle Pierce[23]; 16. 18c-Dan Craun[26]; 17. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr.[25]; 18. J27-John Cunningham[18]; 19. 80-Bobby Parrow[5]; 20. 25g-Tyler Graves[15]; 21. 48a-Alysha Bay[13]; 22. 14x-Lance Dusett[17]; 23. 121 Steve Glover[2]; 24. 48jr-Darryl Ruggles[16]; 25. 21b-Blake Warner[3]; 26. 10-Nathan Pierce[8]

B-Main 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99k-Mike Kiser[1]; 2. 52-Matt Billings[2]; 3. 22m-Aaron Shelton[4]; 4. 88c-Chad Miller[5]; 5. D9-Dustin Sehn[3]; 6. 14-James Layton[6]; 7. 18-Timmy Lotz[7]; 8. 9-Alan Buchanan[8]; (DNS) 17E-Ethan Gray; 48c-Mark Connoly

B-Main 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Ron Greek[1]; 2. 56v-Billy VanInwegen[8]; 3. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr.[5]; 4. 66T-Tyler Emmons[10]; 5. 4p-Cliff Pierce[6]; 6. 18c-Dan Craun[3]; 7. 19em-Emily VanInwegen[8]; 8. 1ny-Mark Reynolds[2]; 9. Z28-Tucker Donath[4]; 10. 54-Fred Proctor[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Tomy Moreau[2]; 2. 3A-Jeff Trombley[4]; 3. 121-Steve Glover[8]; 4. 48A-Alysha Bay[7]; 5. D9-Dustin Sehn[1]; 6. Z28-Tucker Donath[3]; 7. 14-James Layton[5]; 8. (DNF) 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]; 9. (DNS) 19EM-Emily VanInwegen

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 80-Bobby Parrow[4]; 2. 14X-Lance Dusett[1]; 3. 21Z-Zach Sobotka[2]; 4. 4S-Johnny Smith[7]; 5. 52-Matt Billings[6]; 6. 88C-Chad Miller[3]; 7. 4-Cliff Pierce[5]; 8. 9-Alan Buchanan[8]; 9. 48C-Mark Connoly[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Scott Landers[1]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[6]; 3. 10-Nathan Pierce[8]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[7]; 5. 1NY-Mark Reynolds[3]; 6. 22M-Aaron Shelton[5]; 7. 12-Tyler Chartrand[2]; 8. (DNS) 17E-Ethan Gray

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99D-Adam Depuy[1]; 2. 21B-Blake Warner[6]; 3. J27-John Cunningham[4]; 4. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[7]; 5. 99-Mike Kiser[8]; 6. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[2]; 7. 18-Timmy Lotz[5]; 8. 66T-Tyler Emmons[3]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[1]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 3. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 4. 9K-Kyle Pierce[2]; 5. 28-Ron Greek[7]; 6. 18C-Dan Craun[6]; 7. 54-Fred Proctor[3]; 8. (DNS) 30-Kirsten Dombroski

