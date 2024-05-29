Randall and TKS Motorsports more than impressive in Memorial Day Weekend slate; Knoxville double on deck

By Fully Injected Motorsports

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (May 29, 2024) – In all, an impressive extended weekend for Chase Randall and TKS Motorsports, not only accomplishing three podium outcomes in their four-race slate, but securing a victory in the process – Randall’s first-ever 410 sprint car triumph at the world-famous Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.

Randall, ace of Troy Renfro’s Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, No. 2KS sprint car, earned his Knoxville triumph on Saturday, May 25, outrunning Ridge & Sons Racing’s Aaron Reutzel after sliding his fellow Texas native through turn two on lap three. The victory earned Randall a $6,000 score.

Impressive enough, Randall and TKS Motorsports would race on to finish second in the 360 sprint car portion of Knoxville’s Saturday program, commencing their campaign from the outside of row four. Almost perfect, the Waco, Texas, native kicked-off the 360 sprint car program with the fastest qualifying time, followed closely with a heat race win.

“It was huge,” said Randall of his first win. “It was very tricky judging my pace off of the lapped cars. I was driving as hard as I could, but when I got close to lapped traffic I feel like I slowed down. I was itching to go, but I was trying to be patient at the same time. I just had to take a few deep breaths. I know I felt great from the first lap. Troy (Renfro) and I have been working extremely hard to make this car the best it can be.”

Randall and TKS Motorsports ultimately concluded their holiday weekend with a visit to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday and Monday, May 26-27. Despite a DNF on Sunday, the team rebounded in a big way Monday and finished in the second best position, edged out by open wheel veteran and California native, Tim Kaeding. Randall was in a position to win Monday’s program, sliding Kaeding for the race lead on lap 20 before a caution negated the move.

TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall will continue their 2024 campaign with another action-packed weekend at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, entering 360 sprint car competition on Friday, May 31, followed by a 410 start on Saturday, June 1.

2024 STATS AND HIGHLIGHTS:

STATS:

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 7

Top-Tens: 10

HIGHLIGHTS:

Rallied from 24th to finish sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, on Friday, April 5; earned KSE Hard Charger Award for his efforts. Rallied from 16th to tenth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Saturday, April 13. Earned 360 Sprint Car victory in Knoxville Raceway’s 71st Season Opener on Saturday, May 4. Finished fifth in the 410 Sprint Car division at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 4. Finished fourth in POWRi Outlaw 410 start at Lee County Speedway on Friday, May 17. Finished eighth (410) and second (360) in Knoxville Raceway double duty start on Saturday, May 18. Chase Randall earned his first Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint victory on Saturday, May 25. Finished second in Knoxville’s 360 sprint car main event on Saturday, May 25. Finished second at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Monday, May 27.

