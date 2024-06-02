The Mace Thomas Classic – High Limit Racing event has been rescheduled to June 2nd, 2024.
PIT GATES – 2:00PM
GA GATES – 3:00PM
RACING STARTS – 7:00PM
Only High Limit Racing will be in action, there will be no support classes.
An additional detailed schedule will be released before tomorrow’s events.
To those who checked in 6/1, your tickets will be reset and you will be OK to check in again 6/2, you will need to present your ticket again to scan.
If you upgraded your GA ticket to a pit pass you will need your pit pass (PINK), still on your arm, as well as your ticket to check in.
If you purchased a regular pit pass (BLUE) you will be allowed re entry, it must remain on your arm.
Online ticket sales are again active now through 12:00PM 6/2/24.
The pits will be open after the event has completed for fans.
Mace Thomas Classic Postponed Until Sunday
