Alex Hoag Dedicates Win to Late Father Dean Hoag After Return to SBS Division in Jim Paternoster-Prepared #41

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 1, 2024) – After several years away from SBS racing, Alex Hoag made a triumphant return to the Pathfinder Bank SBS division with a Jim Paternoster-prepared No. 41, a tribute to his late father Dean Hoag. It only took two weeks for Hoag to charge to victory lane, securing his second career SBS win with a late-race pass three laps from the finish in the 35-lap feature event this past Saturday.

“I didn’t expect to be here this quick, but driving a Jimmy Paternoster prepared machine, the pressure is on. I had a lot of long car rides listening to my Dad talk about what he did and how he did and how he got to the front,” said Hoag in victory lane. “I couldn’t have done it without Jimmy and my wife, my in-laws, Joe, Roger, and my cousin Terry who has been at every race I’ve ever had, I think. As we get older and we lose those that we love, everybody in the world should have a best friend like Jimmy Paternoster, who stepped up and prepared a race car for his best friend’s son. I couldn’t ask for anything more, and we’re here.”

The field lined up with Darrick Hilton and Carter Gates on the front row. As the green flag flew, Hilton surged into the lead from the outside line in turn one, while third-starting AJ Larkin quickly got by Gates for second.

The race began with plenty of action as fourth starter Robbie Wirth attempted to pass Gates but went wide, allowing DeStevens and Hoag to slip by, dropping Wirth to fifth. On the second lap, Larkin made a bold move for the lead, diving under Hilton in turn one. Simultaneously, Gates was shuffled back from third to the tail end of the top 10. When Hilton was passed for the lead, Gates went wide, then allowing DeStevens, Hoag, Shuman, and Wirth to move ahead, setting the initial top five.

A caution came out on lap 3 when Gates and rookie Matt Matteson tangled in turn one, resulting in a simple spin for Gates. This brought the first choose restart of the race, with Larkin selecting the bottom and DeStevens taking the high side. Hoag and Shuman occupied the second row, with Haynes rounding out the top five.

On the restart, the outside lane prevailed as DeStevens claimed the lead, with Shuman moving into second while Larkin slipped to third. Hoag advanced to fourth, and Haynes still held on to fifth. Hoag then passed Larkin for third, and Haynes followed suit on the ninth lap, dropping the 35 back to fifth.

By lap 10, the top three of DeStevens, Shuman, and Hoag began to pull away, though fourth-running Haynes gradually closed the gap to the lead pack. Shuman stayed glued to DeStevens’ bumper, searching for an opportunity to take the lead. The leaders encountered lapped traffic on lap 20, with DeStevens, Shuman, and Hoag nose to tail.

A second and final caution came out on lap 29 when Gates spun in turn three. On the choose restart, DeStevens opted for the bottom lane with Shuman to the outside, followed by Hoag, Haynes, and Larkin. DeStevens retained the lead, but Shuman got loose, allowing both Hoag and Haynes to move into second and third, respectively, dropping Shuman to fourth.

With three laps to go, Hoag closed in on DeStevens and made the decisive pass for the lead going into turn three on lap 32. Hoag built a gap, securing the victory as DeStevens settled for second. Haynes finished third, followed by Shuman in fourth and Wiirth rounding out the top five. Larkin, Cameron Rowe, Hilton, Matteson, and Gates completed the top 10.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Shea Concrete and Corr/Pak ISMA/MSS Winged Supers – Challenge #2

Pathfinder Bank SBS

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (35-laps): 1. 41 ALEX HOAG, 2. 24 Tony DeStevens, 3. 88 Brad Haynes, 4. 62 DJ Shuman, 5. 04 Robbie Wirth, 6. 35 AJ Larkin, 7. 77 Cameron Rowe, 8. 66 Darrick Hilton, 9. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 10. 55 Carter Gates, 11. 20 ® Tessa Crawford, 12. 10 Barry Kingsley, 13. 90 Greg O’Connor, 14. 72 Drew Pascuzzi DNS 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr.

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 41 Alex Hoag, 2. 66 Darrick Hilton, 3. 04 Robbie Wirth, 4. 24 Tony DeStevens, 5. 55 Carter Gates, 6. 20 ® Tessa Crawford, 7. 77 Cameron Rowe, 8. 10 Barry Kingsley

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 88 Brad Haynes, 2. 62 DJ Shuman, 3. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 4. 90 Greg O’Connor, 5. 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr, 6. 35 AJ Larkin, 7. 72 Drew Pascuzzi

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #62 DJ Shuman

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #41 Alex Hoag