Randall back on top at Knoxville; Duel at Davenport with High Limit next

By Fully Injected Motorsports

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (June 3, 2024) – It was another weekend to remember for Chase Randall and TKS Motorsports, not only concluding their two-day sweep at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, with back-to-back top-ten appearances, but securing their second 410 sprint car victory in the process, doing so in Knoxville’s Corn Belt Clash finale (featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars) on Saturday, June 1.

Randall, driver of Troy Renfro’s Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, No. 2KS sprint car, started third on Saturday’s grid, eventually working his way forward before earning command over Don Droud Jr. on lap 12. A winning theme all night long, the Waco, Texas, native launched his evening effort with an impressive two spot bump to win his respective heat race.

“You just gotta want it,” Randall expressed. “I want it so bad for myself and this whole (TKS Motorsports) team. They’ve given me one of the best opportunities I’ve had to compete at the top level. Starting in third, I was trying to be a little patient. It was super fast, and I knew lapped traffic would be my best bet. It kind of worked out for me. It just feels amazing to be standing here in Victory Lane, and we look forward to the future.”

As noted, Randall and TKS Motorsports earned back-to-back top-tens on the weekend, opening Knoxville Raceway’s Corn Belt Clash with a seventh-place score during 360 sprint car competition on Friday, May 31; his night started with the fastest qualifying time.

ON DECK:

TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall will continue their 2024 campaign with a busy week across the Hawkeye State, kicking things off with a visit to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa, for a High Limit Racing Midweek Money Series program on Tuesday, June 4, followed by a return visit to the famous Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 8. The High Limit Midweek Money Series “Duel at Davenport” will award a $20,000 top prize.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Online: www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series online: www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at: www.dirtvision.com

Watch the High Limit Sprint Car Series online at: www.floracing.com

2024 STATS AND HIGHLIGHTS:

STATS:

Wins: 3

Top-Fives: 8

Top-Tens: 12

HIGHLIGHTS:

Rallied from 24th to finish sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, on Friday, April 5; earned KSE Hard Charger Award for his efforts. Rallied from 16th to tenth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Saturday, April 13. Earned 360 Sprint Car victory in Knoxville Raceway’s 71st Season Opener on Saturday, May 4. Finished fifth in the 410 Sprint Car division at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 4. Finished fourth in POWRi Outlaw 410 start at Lee County Speedway on Friday, May 17. Finished eighth (410) and second (360) in Knoxville Raceway double duty start on Saturday, May 18. Chase Randall earned his first Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint victory on Saturday, May 25. Finished second in Knoxville’s 360 sprint car main event on Saturday, May 25. Finished second at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Monday, May 27. Earned second Knoxville Raceway 410 sprint car victory on Saturday, June 1.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, Justice Brothers, Serenity Custom Woodworking, Bush’s Chicken, Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery, EZ Print, Norwalk Small Engines, Flying A Motorsports, XYZ Machining, Rod End Supply, KH Suspension, Schoenfeld Headers, Allstar Performance, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Central Iowa Sheds, Mobile Dent Service, BK TI Components, Webb Family Farms, Mag-Tech Ignition, ATL – Aero Tech Laboratories, Quick Car, Schnee-Lawson Chassis, Hoosier Tires, Winters Performance Products, KSE Racing Products

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TKSMotorsports2KS

X: https://twitter.com/TKSMotorsports

News coverage: https://www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: https://www.tksmotorsports2ks.com