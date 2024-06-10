Cameron Smith Gets Grove Checkers

Mechanicsburg – Teenager Cameron Smith wired the field for his first sprint car win anywhere, at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking home a total of $6,250 for the victory including bonus money from event sponsor Mamma’s Pizza.

The 18-year old Spring Grove driver held off point leader Freddie Rahmer for the popular victory.

In the USAC East Bill Gallagher Memorial for wingless 360 sprints, sixth starter Briggs Danner took the $5,000 win in honor of his former car owner.

Smith started Rick Lefever’s No. 75 from the outside of the first row in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature and jetted out to the lead over Bryn Gohn when green fell on the field.

East Berlin’s Kody Hartlaub got by Gohn for second on the ninth tour and began his pursuit of the leader while seventh starter Rahmer sat in fifth.

Smith entered the rear of the field on lap 13, shortly before Rahmer drove up to third on lap 15.

With seven laps to go both Hartlaub and Rahmer were a straightaway behind the teenage leader but by the five-to-go point, the pair was clearly closing the gap.

Hartlaub was busy pressuring for the lead when Rahmer got by for second on the 22nd tour but before he could pull a move on Smith for the win, the only caution flag of the race unfurled with two laps to go for a stopped Gohn in the third turn.

The caution cleared the track for leader Smith who sliced across the bottom of the first turn when action resumed before catching the cushion and driving off on the backstretch, opening up some breathing room over Rahmer.

The challenge by Rahmer that many expected over the final two tours never developed as Smith took the win by 1.394 seconds ahead of the Salfordville speedster.

Hartlaub was third followed by Lucas Wolfe and14th starter Troy Wagaman Jr.

Wagaman was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Sixth through 10th went to 15th starter Lance Dewease, Devon Borden, TJ Stutts, Austin Bishop and Mike Thompson.

Heats went to Gohn, Smith and Thompson.

Kenny Miller started second in the 25-lap USAC East feature and raced ahead of Tommy Kunsman until the seventh lap when Briggs Danner blasted by for the spot.

It took Danner only two more laps of ripping around the top of the oval to motor by Miller for control and begin driving off from the field.

In the meantime, two-time and defending event winner Alex Bright was working through the field after starting in 15th spot.

Bright was up to fifth with 12 laps to go and was running third with six to go.

However that was as far as Bright would be able to advance as he settled for third behind winner Danner and ninth starter Steve Drevicki.

Danner took his second career Williams Grove win by 3.655 seconds.

Miller was fourth and Christian Bruno finished fifth.

Sixth through 10th went to Joey Amantea, Tommy Kunsman, Carmen Perigo, Ed Aiken and Bruce Buckwalter Jr.

Heats were taken by Bobby Butler and Amantea.

Feature Finishes:

6/7/24

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Cameron Smith, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Kody Hartlaub, 4. Lucas Wolfe, 5. Troy Wagaman Jr., 6. Lance Dewease, 7. Devon Borden, 8. TJ Stutts, 9. Austin Bishop, 10. Mike Thompson, 11. Derek Locke, 12. Billy Dietrich, 13. Tony Jackson, 14. Dave Grube, 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Jarrett Cavalett, 17. Kyle Keen, 18. JJ Loss, 19. Bryn Gohn, 20. Matt Miller, 21. Steve Owings

DNS: Kyle Moody

USAC East 360 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Briggs Danner, 2. Steve Drevicki, 3. Alex Bright, 4. Kenny Miller III., 5. Christian Bruno, 6. Joey Amantea, 7. Tommy Kunsman, 8. Carmen Perigo, 9. Ed Aiken, 10. Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 11. JT Ferry, 12. Jason Cherry, 13. Tim Glatfelter, 14. Troy Fraker, 15. Gary Huston, 16. Bobby Butler