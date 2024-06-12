Antioch Speedway caps busy stretch for SCCT this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Antioch, CA…The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds based Antioch Speedway will be the destination for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour this Saturday night.

The June 15th event at the “Action Track by the Delta” marks the sixth race of the season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and its only Antioch appearance in 2024. It’s also the final outing for the SCCT 360s prior to getting ready for Western Speedweek in mid-July.

“We look forward to bringing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour back to Antioch Speedway on Saturday,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “They’ve done a fantastic job giving the place a total facelift in recent years and it should be a great night of racing this weekend.”

So far this season it has been all about Justin Sanders and car owner Dale Miller, who have captured all five races up to this point. With commitments up North however, Sanders will not be in action, which opens the door for a new winner on Saturday.

El Cajon youngster Braden Chiaramonte will be the de facto point leader heading into Antioch Speedway. The driver of the Tiner-Hirst Ent. No. 94TH has put together some impressive moments this year and now looks to add a SCCT victory to his resume.

Reigning Placerville Speedway champion Michael Faccinto is another top-five point driver that will look for a big win at Antioch Speedway on Saturday. The Hanford driver sits just four markers behind Chiaramonte in the SCCT standings.

Veterans Andy Forsberg of Auburn and Sean Becker from Roseville are sure to be contenders at Antioch Speedway as well. Both competitors finished among the top-five last Saturday in Petaluma and now have their eyes on the trophy this weekend.

Additional possibilities on Saturday include Livermore’s Travis Labat, Clayton’s Joey Ancona, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Cotati’s Jake Haulot and more.

All cars that have competed at each SCCT event are also eligible for the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus if they win at Antioch on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

Former SCCT winners at Antioch Speedway include Visalia’s Cory Eliason, Chico’s Jonathan Allard and most recently Fremont’s Shane Golobic.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday June 15th at Antioch Speedway. 𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 can be purchased at the gate.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The event will follow the standard SCCT muffler rule, which is either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler as described in the rulebook.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Antioch Speedway is located on the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at the corner of 10th and L Streets in Antioch, California. The physical address is 1201 W. 10th Street Antioch, CA 94509. The track is located just a little over an hour from the capital city of Sacramento. More info can be found at www.antiochspeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday June 15: Antioch Speedway

Monday July 15: Cottage Grove Speedway (Western Sprint Tour-SCCT Speedweek Opener)

Tuesday July 16: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 17: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Thursday July 18: Yreka Speedway

Friday July 19: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (11th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 20: Placerville Speedway (Speedweek Finale)