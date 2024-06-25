Brad Haynes Cruises to Commanding Pathfinder Bank SBS Feature Win

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 22, 2024) – Two weeks after a heavy heat race crash, Mexico, NY’s Brad Haynes secured his second career Pathfinder Bank SBS victory at Oswego Speedway this past Saturday night in impressive fashion with the family owned No. 88 car.

Drew Pascuzzi and Carter Gates led the field to the green flag for the 30-lap Chase Enterprises feature. Pascuzzi quickly grabbed the lead from the inside, with AJ Larkin slipping underneath Gates to claim second, relegating Gates to third. Brad Haynes and Tony DeStevens followed closely in fourth and fifth by the end of lap one. Haynes then made a quick move under Gates on the second circuit, moving to third.

On lap 3, Larkin executed a bold move to take the race lead from Pascuzzi entering turn one, but as this happened, Alex Hoag and DeStevens came together in turn 2, causing the No. 24 car to spin. This incident collected DJ Shuman, Cameron Rowe, and rookies Matt Matteson and Tessa Crawford. DeStevens and Matteson were forced to retire for the night, while repairs were made to Shuman, Rowe, and Crawford, who resumed at the back of the field behind Hoag.

Due to the incident occurring before completing a lap, Larkin had to revert to second place for the restart. Haynes seized the opportunity on the high side during the choose restart, taking the race lead from Pascuzzi. Meanwhile, Pascuzzi held onto second with Larkin third and Gates fourth, while Greg O’Connor had worked his way into the top five.

At halfway, Haynes had built a commanding lead of nearly a straightaway, while the battle intensified for the second, third, and fourth positions among Pascuzzi, Rowe, and Larkin.

There was one more yellow flag with four laps remaining as O’Connor and Gates tangled in their battle for fifth, ending O’Connor’s bid for a top-five finish.

The single-file restart with four laps to go saw Haynes in complete control at the front, with Pascuzzi in second, Rowe in third, Larkin in fourth, and Shuman climbing back up to fifth.

Haynes made it look easy, securing a well-deserved victory. The win marked Haynes’ first victory since 2021, a determined comeback after all the damage sustained to the car two weeks earlier.

Haynes expressed gratitude to the DeStevens Family and his sponsors in victory lane, saying, “To be honest, everyone in the shop who helped me fix this car made tonight happen. The DeStevens family played a big role in getting this car race-ready over the past couple of weeks. I wouldn’t be standing here without them. I’d like to thank my Dad, Mom, Haynes Home Improvement, Syracuse Wealth Management, Rupert’s Party Rentals, and Spereno Construction.”

This Saturday night, June 29, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and NBT Bank of Oswego present the second Winged Super Challenge, Round 3 of John Nicotra’s five-race Challenge. The event is headlined by the 50-lap, $7,000 to win main event for ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, marking the last chance to see Winged Supers at the Oswego Speedway in 2024. Full programs are also included for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 divisions.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

RESULTS

Chase Enterprises Autograph Night

Pathfinder Bank SBS 30

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 88 BRAD HAYNES, 2. 72 Drew Pascuzzi, 3. 77 Cameron Rowe, 4. 35 AJ Larkin, 5. 62 DJ Shuman, 6. 55 Carter Gates, 7. 20 ® Tessa Crawford, 8. 90 Greg O’Connor, 9. 04 Mike Bruce, 10. 66 Darrick Hilton, 11. 41 Alex Hoag, 12. 67 Ken Pierce, 13. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 14. 24 Tony DeStevens, 15. 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr.

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 88 Brad Haynes, 2. 41 Alex Hoag, 3. 24 Tony DeStevens, 4. 55 Carter Gates, 5. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 6. 04 Robbie Wirth, 7. 90 Greg O’Connor, 8. 67 Ken Pierce

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 72 Drew Pascuzzi, 2. 77 Cameron Rowe, 3. 35 AJ Larkin, 4. 62 DJ Shuman, 5. 66 Darrick Hilton, 6. 20 ® Tessa Crawford, 7. 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr.

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #35 AJ Larkin

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #77 Cameron Rowe