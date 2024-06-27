Dominic Scelzi Sidelined for a Couple of Weeks After Rough Crash During Dirt Cup

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 26, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi is taking the next couple of weekends off from racing to recover following a rough crash during the opening night of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup last Thursday.

Scelzi and a fellow competitor touched wheels going into turn one on the opening lap of a heat race, sending Scelzi into a series of flips that ended his weekend early at Skagit Speedway.

“A driver on the outside of me turned in really early and his left front was in front of my right rear,” he said. “I never even saw him. It sent me flipping and it totaled the car. It was a pretty good crash.”

Scelzi has bruised ribs and a minor concussion, forcing him to be sidelined to let his body heal.

“We’re a good team and a strong team,” he said. “I know we’ll bounce back. Our summer schedule is more open now and we’re going to hunt for wins.”

Scelzi aims to tentatively return to racing on July 12-13 at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., during the 14 th annual Howard Kaeding Classic with the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 20 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 33; Heat race: DNF (9); B Main: DNS (14).

SEASON STATS –

29 races, 3 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 25 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 12-13 at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., for the 14 th annual Howard Kaeding Classic with the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K&N Filters

K&N Engineering is the world’s leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems. K&N is a world class filtration company selling air filters, oil filters and air intakes in more than 30 countries. K&N sells more than 5,000 products designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines and industrial applications. For more information, visit http://www.KNfilters.com .

“K&N Filters gives our motors the maximum performance they can possibly have,” Scelzi said. “They are the best product on the market and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone at K&N throughout the years.”

