Rain Postpones Saturday’s ISMA/MSS Winged Challenge to July 20th

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 28, 2024) – Due to a forecast of persistent rain throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning, Oswego Speedway officials have postponed this weekend’s ISMA/MSS Winged Super Challenge.

The $7,000-to-win event, presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego and NBT Bank, will now be held on Saturday, July 20th, setting fans up for an exciting two-day ‘Super Spectacle’ alongside the Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds.

Fans and teams can now anticipate a huge doubleheader weekend at the Oswego Speedway. The action-packed schedule will commence on Friday, July 19th, featuring a full slate of racing for Oswego’s Novelis Supermodifieds, alongside a regular points event for the Pathfinder Bank SBS.

The excitement continues on Saturday, July 20th, as the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds return to center stage for the rescheduled Winged Challenge Finale on Rock Stream Retreat and Compass Federal Credit Union Autograph Night, alongside a regular points event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. During Autograph Night, the Bike Giveaway and Compass Federal Credit Union Big Wheel Races will proceed as scheduled.

“We understand the disappointment of our fans and teams due to the weather postponement,” said track owner, John Torrese. “However, rescheduling this event early helps save travel expenses for race teams coming from out of town and ensures optimal track conditions. With heavy rain expected throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning, starting late on Sunday on a green track would not do justice to the caliber of this event. We believe making this call now will allow us to have an even bigger weekend of racing in July. I’m excited to bring back the ‘Super Spectacle’ which will be a can’t miss, two-day event for fans of both top and tail wing Supermodifieds.”

Ticket holders for the originally scheduled ISMA/MSS Winged Challenge will have their tickets honored on the rescheduled date. Additionally, fans will soon be able to purchase a 2-Day Super Spectacle GA combo ticket for $45 to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

Oswego Speedway’s online ticketing system is now in the process of being updated. GA for Friday, July 19 is set at $20 for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS. The $30 GA price for this weekend will also apply to the rescheduled Saturday, July 20 date. As always, kids 16 and under are admitted FREE with a paid adult for all events.

Officials are close to publishing a detailed time schedule for Super Spectacle Weekend to be distributed to race teams as soon as possible.

‘Fast Thursday’ testing will also be made available for Oswego Novelis Supers, ISMA/MSS, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers on Thursday, July 18 from 4:30 to 8:30pm. The cost is $225 per car. Teams can email oswegospeedway@gmail.com to sign up.

