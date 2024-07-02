Mike Bowman Takes Ohsweken Checkers

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 28, 2024) – Case IH and O’Neil’s Farm & Lawn Equipment presented Agriculture Night at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday; Mike Bowman, Brett Stratford, Ryan Beagle, Tim DeBoer, Dave Small, and Ryan Ferri took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Shone Evans and Nick Sheridan brought the field to the green flag for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Evans led the first lap, however Mike Bowman made quick work out of the top three and took the lead by the end of lap two. Bowman had a clear lead of more than two seconds on the field when the first yellow came out due to Jamie Turner coming to a stop in turn four. The restart spelled disaster for Dyan Westbrook as he spun in turn one and last the progress that he gained after starting 16th.

Bowman led after the restart once again, however Glenn Styres suffered a flat tire to bring out yet another caution. The next restart was successful and Bowman was untouchable, convincingly taking the win and becoming the first driver to dethrone Westbrook at Ohsweken this season. Finishing in the top five were Ryan Turner in second, Liam Martin third, and Cory Turner fourth, while Westbrook charged back to take fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa started on pole with Sheldon Bender next to him for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Jonah Mutton brought out the the yellow flag on lap one when he came to a stop after his top wing fell into his line of sight. Costa had a perfect restart, but Brett Stratford eventually tracked down Costa on lap ten.

The last ten laps were quite literally fast and furious as Stratford and Costa traded the lead several times. Stratford prevailed, finding victory for the first time this season after a nail-biting overtime finish. It was an especially proud moment for Stratford as this was his first victory in his self-made chassis. Costa settled for a second place finish, with Brent Begolo impressively taking the final podium spot after starting 20th. Bender and Lance Erskine rounded out the top five.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Tim Phalen started on pole alongside Robert Hoskins to take the green flag for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Phalen had a short-lived lead due to a caution flag coming out on lap two for Ron Loggie’s flat tire. The restart led to another restart and Hoskins capitalized by taking the lead away from Phalen.

Points leader Ryan Beagle began knocking on the door of the leader just past the halfway point. Beagle took the lead and drove away to take yet another win. Finishing next were Kyle Wert in second, Dave Bailey third, Phalen fourth, and Mike Klazinga fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The front row of the Mini Stock grid featured Aiden Maynard and Martin Schroder to begin the 15 lap A-Main. Schroder led the first lap, however the race quickly came to a halt when Ashton Dickie got spun out on the front stretch. The resulting melee collected three other competitors and completely totaled Dickie’s car.

Schroder led the field to the restart and stayed up front for the next six laps. Tim DeBoer became the new race leader on lap eight after tracking down Schroder. Tristan DaSilva had momentum going into the penultimate lap and took the lead away from DeBoer, but DeBoer clapped back on the last lap and took the win by just 0.136 seconds. Finishing next were DaSilva in second, Nick Erskine third, Mason Anderson fourth, and Schroder fifth.

Vintage Modifieds

Dave Small and Jipp Ortiz started on the front row to start the 15 lap Vintage Modifieds A-Main. The race featured two classes of Vintage Modifieds competing together – 30’s-70’s era cars in one class, and 70’s-80’s era cars in the other. Small edged out Ortiz to lead the first lap while the rest of the competitors settled into their positions.

Small set a torrid pace over the field and won the race by a large margin over Doug Gordon. Small finished first in the overall race and first for 70’s-80’s era cars, while Ryan Ferri was third overall and first across the line from the 30’s-70’s era class.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 28, 2024

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Case IH and O’Neil’s Farm & Lawn Equipment

Total Entries: 134

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 71-Mike Bowman[4]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[6]; 4. 17X-Cory Turner[5]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[16]; 6. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[10]; 8. 87X-Shone Evans[1]; 9. 68-Aaron Turkey[11]; 10. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 11. 5-DJ Christie[9]; 12. 0-Glenn Styres[15]; 13. 70MM-Dale Curran[8]; 14. 7-Eric Gledhill[18]; 15. 84L-Mike Lichty[17]; 16. 77T-Tyeller Powless[14]; 17. 0C-Cole MacDonald[20]; 18. 46-Kevin Pauls[13]; 19. 81-Derek Jonathan[21]; 20. (BF) 1-Lynton Jeffrey[12]; 21. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[19]; 22. (DNF) 21K-Kyle Phillips[23]; 23. (DNS) 19D-Allan Downey

Hard Charger – Dylan Westbrook +11

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 2. 17X-Cory Turner[6]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[7]; 4. 1-Lynton Jeffrey[3]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres[1]; 6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[2]; 8. (DNS) 21K-Kyle Phillips

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 2. 87X-Shone Evans[4]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[8]; 6. 84L-Mike Lichty[5]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[6]; 8. (DNF) 19D-Allan Downey[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:54.900

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 3. 68-Aaron Turkey[1]; 4. 70MM-Dale Curran[7]; 5. 46-Kevin Pauls[6]; 6. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 7. 81-Derek Jonathan[2]

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (37 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[1]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[20]; 4. 97-Sheldon Bender[2]; 5. 88-Lance Erskine[8]; 6. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 7. 87-Andrew Hennessy[6]; 8. 20-Johnny Miller[11]; 9. 16X-Keegan Baker[9]; 10. 14-Larry Gledhill[5]; 11. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[10]; 12. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[25]; 13. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[12]; 14. 99-Joshua Hill[24]; 15. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[13]; 16. 14W-Greg Wilson[14]; 17. 53-Logan Shwedyk[16]; 18. 74-Rob Neely[27]; 19. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[22]; 20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[7]; 21. 28T-Cameron Thomson[19]; 22. 2-Travis Hofstetter[15]; 23. 45-Curtis Gartly[21]; 24. 51-Trevor Young[18]; 25. (DNF) 24A-AJ Lewis[17]; 26. (DNF) 72-Tanner Podwinski[26]; 27. (DNF) 98-Jonah Mutton[28]; 28. (DNS) 14B-Broden Weiler

Hard Charger – Brent Begolo +17

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:12.439

1. 45-Curtis Gartly[2]; 2. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[1]; 3. 14B-Broden Weiler[4]; 4. 99-Joshua Hill[6]; 5. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[8]; 6. 72-Tanner Podwinski[3]; 7. 74-Rob Neely[13]; 8. 98-Jonah Mutton[5]; 9. 11W-Jeremy Hughes[11]; 10. 777O-Cameron Olm[9]; 11. 69K-Ken Hamilton[16]; 12. 27-Niko Hansen[7]; 13. 3-Devon Bacher[14]; 14. MK8-Matt Hill[12]; 15. 38-Melissa Miller[15]; 16. 24K-Kiana Teal[10]; 17. (DNF) 29W-Tyler Ward[17]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:00.184

1. 52-Jesse Costa[8]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill[4]; 3. 2-Travis Hofstetter[1]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[3]; 6. 14B-Broden Weiler[2]; 7. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[5]; 8. 72-Tanner Podwinski[10]; 9. 74-Rob Neely[9]; 10. 69K-Ken Hamilton[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:01.293

1. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[1]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[2]; 3. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[4]; 4. 14W-Greg Wilson[6]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[3]; 6. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[8]; 7. 98-Jonah Mutton[7]; 8. 11W-Jeremy Hughes[5]; 9. 3-Devon Bacher[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:01.596

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 2. 88-Lance Erskine[3]; 3. 97-Sheldon Bender[6]; 4. 87-Andrew Hennessy[8]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[9]; 6. 27-Niko Hansen[1]; 7. 99-Joshua Hill[7]; 8. MK8-Matt Hill[4]; 9. 38-Melissa Miller[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:00.339

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]; 2. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[2]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]; 4. 24A-AJ Lewis[4]; 5. 71-Brent Begolo[3]; 6. 45-Curtis Gartly[6]; 7. 777O-Cameron Olm[5]; 8. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]; 9. (DNS) 29W-Tyler Ward

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (27 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[18]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[17]; 3. 49-Dave Bailey[14]; 4. 427-Tim Phalen[1]; 5. 93K-Mike Klazinga[6]; 6. 28-Jim Lampman[15]; 7. 37-Robert Hoskins[2]; 8. 97-Ron Loggie[16]; 9. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[13]; 10. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[19]; 11. 21-Spencer Smolders[20]; 12. 28D-Donny Lampman[9]; 13. 03-George Grosul[5]; 14. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[12]; 15. 55-Mike Thorne[7]; 16. 11-Gofast Teeple[3]; 17. 79-Christopher Hale[22]; 18. 108-Zach Bleich[11]; 19. 43-Kyle Andress[23]; 20. 88L-Logan Ferguson[21]; 21. 13-Kacey Huffman[4]; 22. (DNF) 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 23. (DNF) 26-Keith Haine[27]; 24. (DNF) 17W-Travis Whittal[24]; 25. (DNF) 23-Trevor DeBoer[10]; 26. (DNF) 41-Adam Plazek[25]; 27. (DNF) 88-Aidan Nigh[26]

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +17

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 97-Ron Loggie[11]; 2. 37-Robert Hoskins[3]; 3. 21-Spencer Smolders[13]; 4. 28-Jim Lampman[10]; 5. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[12]; 6. 11-Gofast Teeple[2]; 7. 427-Tim Phalen[5]; 8. 03-George Grosul[6]; 9. 108-Zach Bleich[4]; 10. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[8]; 11. 88L-Logan Ferguson[7]; 12. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 13. 41-Adam Plazek[9]; 14. 26-Keith Haine[14]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – 3:18.696

1. 23-Trevor DeBoer[4]; 2. 8-Ryan Dinning[5]; 3. 49-Dave Bailey[8]; 4. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[9]; 5. 93K-Mike Klazinga[2]; 6. 28D-Donny Lampman[6]; 7. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[11]; 8. 19-Kyle Wert[10]; 9. 55-Mike Thorne[3]; 10. 13-Kacey Huffman[1]; 11. 79-Christopher Hale[12]; 12. (DNF) 17W-Travis Whittal[7]; 13. (DNS) 88-Aidan Nigh

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (34 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 9-Tim DeBoer[8]; 2. 01-Tristan DaSilva[11]; 3. 64-Nick Erskine[19]; 4. 4A-Mason Anderson[13]; 5. 66X-Martin Schroder[2]; 6. 76-Shawn Taylor[5]; 7. 4-Wayde Thorne[22]; 8. X-Jeremy Cooper[4]; 9. 23-Dusty DeBoer[12]; 10. 1-Jason Tolton[9]; 11. 2-Matt Nuell[14]; 12. 32-Gillian Hils[17]; 13. 15-Mark Thorne[18]; 14. 54-Christopher French[10]; 15. 5K-Ken Hair[16]; 16. 66-Jon Janssens[21]; 17. 14L-John Lubeck[15]; 18. 04-Rogan Monaghan[25]; 19. 64E-Doug Erskine[3]; 20. 265-Mike Evers[24]; 21. 11-Mike Giberson[23]; 22. 20A-Aiden Maynard[1]; 23. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[20]; 24. 228-Kris Lawrence[26]; 25. 81D-Crystal Soules[28]; 26. (DNF) 6X-Mike Sarantakos[6]; 27. (DNF) 1A-Ashton Dickie[7]; 28. (DNF) 79-Steve Miller[27]

Hard Charger – Nick Erskine +16

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 66-Jon Janssens[2]; 2. 4-Wayde Thorne[11]; 3. 11-Mike Giberson[8]; 4. 265-Mike Evers[10]; 5. 04-Rogan Monaghan[9]; 6. 228-Kris Lawrence[7]; 7. 79-Steve Miller[3]; 8. 81D-Crystal Soules[12]; 9. 16-Fabio Olivieri[6]; 10. (DNF) 51-Jesse McDonald[1]; 11. (DNF) 46-Spencer Riddell[4]; 12. (DNS) 12-Don Deagle; 13. (DNS) 32L-Grayden Lyons; 14. (DNS) 17-Alex Riley

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:49.246

1. 1A-Ashton Dickie[7]; 2. 4A-Mason Anderson[11]; 3. 1-Jason Tolton[5]; 4. X-Jeremy Cooper[6]; 5. 32-Gillian Hils[10]; 6. 23-Dusty DeBoer[9]; 7. 64E-Doug Erskine[2]; 8. 15-Mark Thorne[17]; 9. 14L-John Lubeck[8]; 10. 20A-Aiden Maynard[3]; 11. 51-Jesse McDonald[14]; 12. 79-Steve Miller[4]; 13. 12-Don Deagle[15]; 14. 228-Kris Lawrence[16]; 15. 04-Rogan Monaghan[12]; 16. (DNF) 4-Wayde Thorne[13]; 17. (DNS) 32L-Grayden Lyons

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 66X-Martin Schroder[2]; 2. 9-Tim DeBoer[8]; 3. 2-Matt Nuell[6]; 4. 64-Nick Erskine[12]; 5. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[15]; 6. 54-Christopher French[7]; 7. 5K-Ken Hair[13]; 8. 01-Tristan DaSilva[9]; 9. 76-Shawn Taylor[3]; 10. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[5]; 11. 66-Jon Janssens[17]; 12. 46-Spencer Riddell[16]; 13. 16-Fabio Olivieri[4]; 14. 11-Mike Giberson[1]; 15. 265-Mike Evers[14]; 16. 81D-Crystal Soules[11]; 17. (DNF) 17-Alex Riley[10]

Vintage Modifieds (13 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – 4:43.617

1. TEN-Dave Small[1]; 2. 9G-Doug Gordon[3]; 3. 2-Ryan Ferri[9]; 4. 11NY-Jipp Ortiz[2]; 5. 41-Tim Natalino[7]; 6. 51-Bill Profota[8]; 7. 2JR-Billy “Ace” Montreuil[4]; 8. 68-Jens Mortensen[10]; 9. 247-Alan Wood[11]; 10. 0NY-Mike Jacobs[6]; 11. 13-Chad Brown[12]; 12. (DNF) 20K-Andy Imbeault[5]

Hard Charger – Ryan Ferri +6

Heat Race 1 [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. TEN-Dave Small[2]; 2. 41-Tim Natalino[4]; 3. 11NY-Jipp Ortiz[6]; 4. 9G-Doug Gordon[11]; 5. 51-Bill Profota[8]; 6. 2JR-Billy “Ace” Montreuil[3]; 7. 20K-Andy Imbeault[9]; 8. 0NY-Mike Jacobs[10]; 9. 247-Alan Wood[12]; 10. 13-Chad Brown[13]; 11. 2-Dean Montreuil[5]; 12. (DNF) 3-Stan Zanchin[7]; 13. (DNF) 68-Jens Mortensen[1]

