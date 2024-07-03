AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO SANTA MARIA FOR “DOUG FORT MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

JULY 2, 2024… After a short break in the schedule, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will clash at Santa Maria Speedway this Saturday, July 6th, for the “Doug Fort Memorial.” Promoted by the Pombo Family, the ninth point race will also feature the California Lightning Sprints, SoCal Dwarf Cars, and Mini Stocks. Located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Santa Maria Speedway has been a popular stop for non-winged sprint car racing since May 31, 1964 when Hal Minyard took the checkered flags with the original CRA. The 1/3-mile facility has held twenty-nine USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa won the last Santa Maria visit on August 6, 2022. Roa is tied with “The Demon” Damion Gardner for the series lead with four victories at “The West’s Best Short Track” and “Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.230 on June 14, 2008. The complete Santa Maria USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) sits atop the USAC/CRA standings with a 14-point advantage over the competition. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson scored eleventh at Perris Auto Speedway on June 22nd. As this writing goes to press, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion and 2005 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one semi-main win, seven top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led in the campaign. R.J. will be looking to score his tenth career USAC/CRA triumph this Saturday night.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the championship standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm earned his first win of the season at Perris on June 22nd. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 20 feature laps led on the year. Tommy will have his sights on claiming the fifth victory of his career at Santa Maria.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) sits third in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender ran fifth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds after starting eighth. At press time, the 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led on the season. A.J. will be looking to gain valuable points with his second career win on Saturday.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is currently fourth in the point chase. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams placed fourth in the June 22nd feature after starting seventh. To date, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. This Saturday, Logan will have his sights on earning the first win of his career at Santa Maria.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, California) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17 Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams charged to third at Perris from eleventh on June 22nd. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has three heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, five top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. The Big Game Hunter” will be looking to earn the twelfth USAC/CRA victory of his career at Santa Maria Speedway.

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera (New Cuyama, California), Brent Sexton (Lakeside, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California), Jon DeWees (Lemoore, California), Mark Henry (Rosamond, California), Blake Hendricks (Simi Valley, California), and Tom Dunkel (Menifee, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Grant Sexton, Brent Owens, Jeff Dyer, Ryan Timmons, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Tyler Hatzikian, “The Rattlesnake” Andrew Sweeney, Davey Pombo, Ryan Bernal, Kaleb Montgomery, and more.

Santa Maria Speedway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior, Military, and Student tickets are $28, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-518, 2. Tommy Malcolm-504, 3. A.J. Bender-482, 4. Logan Williams-477, 5. Austin Williams-468, 6. David Gasper (R)-434, 7. Cody Williams-407, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-397, 9. Verne Sweeney-330, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-285, 11. Austin Grabowski-284, 12. Matt Mitchell-281, 13. Brody Roa-256, 14. Ricky Lewis-233, 15. Elexa Herrera (R)-232, 16. Grant Sexton-229, 17. Brent Sexton (R)-215, 18. Matt McCarthy-210, 19. Logan Calderwood-203, 20. Matt Westfall-186. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com/standings/sprint-cars/cra

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Matt Mitchell, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-David Gasper, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Blake Miller – 13.230 (06/14/08)

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Max Adams, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.