Estenson Wins at Brown County Speedway and Hard Charges at Casino Speedway

WATERTOWN, S.D. (July 2, 2024) – Tim Estenson produced his second feature triumph of the season last Friday during his debut at Brown County Speedway.

Estenson advanced from third to second place in a heat race before winning the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars main event at the dirt track in Aberdeen, S.D.

“In the heat race the track was pretty slick with a lot of character,” he said. “We were the last in the feature redraw and were fortunate the No. 3 was left so we started the feature third.

“There was a rain delay for a while. They reworked the track and got it smoothed out. It was hammer down. We got into second in the first couple laps. I was running behind the leader and he got into a lapped car so we inherited the lead and set sail from there. I just tried to keep my nose clean and get through traffic the best I could. We were able to capitalize and get the win.”

The weekend concluded on Sunday at Casino Speedway.

“It was super slick and technical in the heat race,” he said. “We were running second for about half the heat race before we were able to take the lead. Then a lapped car spun out in turn four. I pinched it and spun to avoid when another car ran into us, which crunched the header and popped the right rear lead. Unfortunately, the heat race buried us, but that’s racing.”

Estenson rebounded from the DNF in the heat race by winning the B Main from fifth and charging from 21 st to seventh in the NOSA Series and MSTS 410 Sprint Cars sanctioned A Main. That earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“We had a really good car, but early the car was hopping and bouncing,” he said. “We had a red with about eight laps to go. I guess the left rear shock came off the arm so I raced most of it without the left rear shock. We were able to drive up to seventh by the end of it so that was pretty good given where we started and the problem we had with the car.”

Estenson has a tripleheader on tap this weekend with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., on Friday and Saturday before heading to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., on Sunday. Estenson ranks third in the championship standings at Huset’s Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 28 – Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, S.D. – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (3).

June 30 – Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D. – Heat race: DNF (3); B Main: 1 (5); Feature: 7 (21).

SEASON STATS –

17 races, 2 wins, 3 top fives, 8 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 13 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., for the Independence Celebration with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Truline Logistics

Truline Corporation was founded in 1962 as a single truck operator carrying produce from the West Coast to the Midwest and hauling beef and other agricultural products back to the West Coast. In more than six decades since, Truline has expanded and added facilities across the country as it continues to focus on tailoring service to meet the needs of customers while promoting a family culture and great quality of life for the people they work with. For more information, visit http://www.TrulineCorp.com .

“Truline is a very respected company that has focused on exceeding expectations both with its services as well as the way people are treated,” Estenson said. “We’re thrilled to have the support of Truline and we look forward to a successful year together.”

Estenson would like to thank Estenson Racing, Truline Logistics, Yamalube, Arai Helmets, JDP Electric, JDP Automation and Backlund Plumbing for their continued support.