Randy Price Wins Opening Night of the Sprint Car Classic

BLACK CREEK, BC (July 12, 2024) — Randy Price won the opening night of the Quinsam Communications Group Sprint Car Classic Friday at Saratoga Speedway. Jeff Mongomery, James Miller, Duane Zienstra, and Jeff Wade rounded out the top five.
Wade Hickford won the non-wing sprint car feature.
Saratoga Speedway
Black Creek, British Columbia
Friday, July 12, 2024
Northwest Sprint Tour
Feature:
1. 21-Randy Price
2. 33J-Jeff Montgomery
3. 71-James Miller
4. 50-Duane Zienstra
5. 94W-Jeff Wade
6. 12-Ron Larson
7. 5W-Jimmy White
8. 11-Troy Globe
9. 32X-Tommy Western
10. 14A-Aaron Willison
DNS: 8-Brad Aumen
Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 22S-Wade Hickford
2. 14-Chris McInerney
3. 52-Graham Scott
4. 36-Quinton Erickson
5. 55-Jeff Bird
6. 41-Ryan Willison
7. 4-Jarrod Heap
8. 74-Brandon French
DNS: 7-Mark Fisher