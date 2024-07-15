GTR Promotions to Award $500 to Two-Day J&S Paving 350 Super Points Champion at Oswego’s Super Spectacle

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 15, 2024) – This weekend, the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified division will compete in a high-stakes two-day event at Oswego Speedway. The ‘Super Spectacle’ Weekend highlights a generous contribution from GTR Promotions’ Jody London, who is the promoter of the Classic Weekend Super Stock, Sport Compacts, and Sportsman Modified events.

For J&S Paving 350 Super teams, London is offering $500 to the top finisher based on total points for the 2-Day Show and an additional sponsor has put up $300 for the second-highest finisher in points. The Speedway extends its heartfelt thanks to Jody London for his continued support of racing at the Steel Palace.

Friday, July 19 kicks off the weekend’s Super Spectacle, presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego and NBT Bank. Fans will be treated to an all-top wing show featuring 350 Supers and the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds. This event marks the final chance to see Winged Supermodifieds at Oswego in 2024, with Challenge Race #3 offering a $7,000 prize to the race winner and $1,200 to start. Both 350 Supermodified races will be 25-laps and award $1,000 to the winner.

Saturday, July 20 is Autograph Night, presented by Compass Federal Credit Union and Rock Stream Retreat. The evening will feature Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers. Kids can enjoy a bike giveaway and big wheel races, adding to the family-friendly atmosphere.

A 2-day General Admission ticket for Super Spectacle Weekend is available for $45. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Speedway website and clicking on “Buy Tickets.” All Kids 16 and under are admitted FREE with a paid adult ticket at the Oswego Speedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.