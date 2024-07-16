Photo Gallery: Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park High Limit Racing, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Rico Abreu. (Dan McFarland photo) Cory Eliason. (Dan McFarland photo) Jacob Allen. (Dan McFarland photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland Photo) Rico Abreu (#24) inside of Skylar Gee (#99). (Dan McFarland photo) Sye Lynch (#42), Kasey Kahne (#9), and Brad Sweet (#49) racing for position Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Spencer Bayston. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) inside of Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Corey Day. (Dan McFarland photo) Chris Windom. (Dan McFarland photo) Corey Eliason (#8) racing with Tyler Courtney (#7). (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Spencer Bayston. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) inside of Zeb Wise (#26) Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Brenham Crouch (#1), Brent Marks (#19), and Sye Lynch (#42) racing for position Saturday at Portsmouth Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) Parade lap for the 2024 Dean Knittle Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland photo) James McFadden. (Dan McFarland photo) Dean Knittle MemorialHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesPhoto GalleryPortsmouth Raceway Park