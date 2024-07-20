Conkle Wins OVSCA Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway

WASHINGTON, W.V. (July 19, 2024) — Brandon Conkle won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway. The victory was Conkle’s first of the 2024 season. Chris Myers, Danny Smith, Keith Baxter, and Bryan Nuckles rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Ohio Valley Speedway
Washington, West Virginia
Friday, July 19, 2024
Feature:
1. Brandon Conkle
2. Chris Myers
3. Danny Smith
4. Keith Baxter
5. Bryan Nuckles
6. Wayne McPeek
7. Dave Dickson
8. Chris Garnes
9. Garrett Mitchell
10. Eric Martin
11. Greg Mitchell
12. Ashley Tackett
13. Billy Morris
14. Casey Smith
15. Jamie Myers