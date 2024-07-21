Mihocko Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (July 20, 2024) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Seth Parker, Rylan Gray, Geoff Ensign, and Brayden Fox from 12th starting position rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 06-Rylan Gray[2]
2. 04-Daniel Whitley[4]
3. 4-Logan Calderwood[7]
4. 4B-Brayden Clark[5]
5. 4C-Daylan Chambers[3]
6. 19M-Jason Tirb[6]
7. 46-Rick Baker Jr[8]
DNS: 26-Chance Crum
Heat Race #2
1. 11-Jack Hoyer[4]
2. 17-Geoff Ensign[6]
3. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]
4. 73-Blake Vermillion[8]
5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[5]
6. 2B-Kale Drake[1]
7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[7]
8. 41-John Sluss[2]
Heat Race #3
1. 34-Brent Beauchamp[4]
2. N2-Nic Harris[1]
3. 38P-Seth Parker[3]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]
5. 00G-Colin Grissom[6]
6. 24L-Lee Underwood[5]
7. 45-Troy Carey[7]
8. 37-Dave Gross[8]
Heat Race #4
1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]
2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]
3. 53-Brayden Fox[3]
4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[5]
5. 16B-Harley Burns[2]
6. 55-Josh Hodge[6]
7. 97-Austin Nigh[7]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 16B-Harley Burns[4]
2. 4C-Daylan Chambers[1]
3. 99J-Kyle Johnson[2]
4. 41-John Sluss[13]
5. 00G-Colin Grissom[3]
6. 24L-Lee Underwood[7]
7. 2B-Kale Drake[6]
8. 45-Troy Carey[11]
9. 46-Rick Baker Jr[9]
10. 19M-Jason Tirb[5]
11. 37-Dave Gross[14]
12. 26-Chance Crum[15]
13. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[10]
DNS: 55-Josh Hodge
DNS: 97-Austin Nigh
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[2]
2. 38P-Seth Parker[11]
3. 06-Rylan Gray[1]
4. 17-Geoff Ensign[7]
5. 53-Brayden Fox[12]
6. 16B-Harley Burns[17]
7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[16]
8. N2-Nic Harris[5]
9. 4B-Brayden Clark[13]
10. 22-Brandon Spencer[15]
11. 11-Jack Hoyer[4]
12. 73-Blake Vermillion[14]
13. 99J-Kyle Johnson[19]
14. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[6]
15. 34-Brent Beauchamp[3]
16. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[10]
17. 4-Logan Calderwood[9]
18. 4C-Daylan Chambers[18]
19. 04-Daniel Whitley[8]
20. 41-John Sluss[20]