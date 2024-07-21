Mitchel Moles Wins Midwest Thunder Feature at Paragon

PARAGON, IN (July 20, 2024) — Mitchel Moles won the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Series feature Saturday night at Paragon Speedway. Carson Garret, Jake Scott, Shane Cottle, and Travis Berryhill rounded out the top five.
Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Series
Paragon Speedway
Paragon, Indiana
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Qualifying (3 Laps)
1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 14.671[3]
2. 66-Jadon Rogers, 15.136[10]
3. 27-Evan Mosley, 15.204[5]
4. 33-Jake Scott, 15.222[1]
5. 77-Joey Amantea, 15.277[2]
6. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 15.512[9]
7. 22-Colin Parker, 15.705[4]
8. 44-David Hair, 15.755[8]
9. 3-Donnie Gentry, 16.177[7]
10. 314-Michael Daugherty, 16.177[6]
Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)
1. 4B-Donny Brackett, 15.520[6]
2. 7-Travis Thompson, 15.614[1]
3. 87-Tony Helton, 15.793[2]
4. 18C-Cindy Chambers, 16.077[3]
5. 24*-Mason Giddens, 16.208[4]
6. 79-Matt Humphrey, 16.397[5]
7. 41-Owen Barr, 16.397[7]
8. 44T-Travis Smith, 16.397[9]
9. 7S-Sam Scott, 16.397[8]
Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)
1. 2E-Shane Cottle, 15.005[3]
2. 77S-Travis Berryhill, 15.104[9]
3. 76J-JJ Hughes, 15.139[6]
4. 10-Aric Gentry, 15.295[5]
5. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 15.487[2]
6. 8-Michael Clark, 15.489[7]
7. 06-Mike Larrison, 15.965[1]
8. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 16.623[4]
9. 1J-Randy Johnson, 17.317[8]
Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)
1. 15-Carson Garrett, 14.877[6]
2. 8D-Colten Cottle, 15.292[8]
3. 75-Cody Trammell, 15.439[2]
4. 57-Isaac Chapple, 15.522[3]
5. 5K-Kayla Roell, 15.793[7]
6. 16-Jackson Slone, 15.907[4]
7. 17L-Billy Lawless, 16.362[1]
8. 29OG-Tom Eller, 16.890[9]
9. 16K-Andrew Prather, 16.890[5]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[4]
2. 33-Jake Scott[1]
3. 77-Joey Amantea[5]
4. 66-Jadon Rogers[3]
5. 27-Evan Mosley[2]
6. 22-Colin Parker[7]
7. 44-David Hair[8]
8. 3-Donnie Gentry[9]
9. 314-Michael Daugherty[10]
10. 71B-Braxton Cummings[6]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 18C-Cindy Chambers[1]
2. 7-Travis Thompson[3]
3. 4B-Donny Brackett[4]
4. 7S-Sam Scott[9]
5. 79-Matt Humphrey[6]
6. 24*-Mason Giddens[5]
7. 44T-Travis Smith[8]
8. 87-Tony Helton[2]
9. 41-Owen Barr[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 2E-Shane Cottle[4]
2. 77S-Travis Berryhill[3]
3. 76J-JJ Hughes[2]
4. 10-Aric Gentry[1]
5. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]
6. 8-Michael Clark[6]
7. 06-Mike Larrison[7]
8. 29J-Ralph Johnson[8]
9. 1J-Randy Johnson[9]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 15-Carson Garrett[4]
2. 75-Cody Trammell[2]
3. 57-Isaac Chapple[1]
4. 8D-Colten Cottle[3]
5. 17L-Billy Lawless[7]
6. 5K-Kayla Roell[5]
7. 16-Jackson Slone[6]
8. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]
9. 16K-Andrew Prather[9]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 27-Evan Mosley[1]
2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[11]
3. 44-David Hair[5]
4. 87-Tony Helton[8]
5. 24*-Mason Giddens[4]
6. 79-Matt Humphrey[2]
7. 314-Michael Daugherty[9]
8. 44T-Travis Smith[6]
9. 3-Donnie Gentry[7]
10. 41-Owen Barr[10]
DNS: 22-Colin Parker
B-Main 2 (12 Laps)
1. 24M-Hunter Maddox[1]
2. 5K-Kayla Roell[4]
3. 16K-Andrew Prather[10]
4. 16-Jackson Slone[6]
5. 29J-Ralph Johnson[7]
6. 8-Michael Clark[3]
7. 29OG-Tom Eller[8]
8. 06-Mike Larrison[5]
9. 1J-Randy Johnson[9]
DNS: 17L-Billy Lawless
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[5]
2. 15-Carson Garrett[2]
3. 33-Jake Scott[1]
4. 2E-Shane Cottle[3]
5. 77S-Travis Berryhill[7]
6. 75-Cody Trammell[8]
7. 66-Jadon Rogers[13]
8. 77-Joey Amantea[9]
9. 57-Isaac Chapple[12]
10. 7-Travis Thompson[6]
11. 4B-Donny Brackett[10]
12. 8D-Colten Cottle[16]
13. 10-Aric Gentry[15]
14. 24M-Hunter Maddox[18]
15. 5K-Kayla Roell[20]
16. 76J-JJ Hughes[11]
17. 18C-Cindy Chambers[4]
18. 79-Matt Humphrey[21]
19. 44-David Hair[19]
20. 71B-Braxton Cummings[17]
21. 7S-Sam Scott[14]
22. 3-Donnie Gentry[22]