Starks Scores $15,000 Payday at Skagit

ALGER, WA (July 27, 2024) – A wild night at Skagit Speedway ended with Trey Starks winning the $15,000 Bob’s Burgers & Brew A Main, holding off a hard charging Dominic Gorden for the victory. Gorden secured the 2024 Northern Speedweek Tour “Tribute to Fred Brownfield” championship with his efforts, scoring $9,200 for his week of work.

Gorden and Starks were destined to duel in the 40 lap A Main event after earning the first and second positions through the pole shuffle. Dominic set out to the early lead with Starks chasing as the pair worked their way into traffic. On lap ten, Starks found a lane around the outside of turn three and with Gorden slowed up by a lapped car, took the lead. Starks led until lap 16 when Gorden passed him back for the lead right before a red flag for Justin Youngquist stopped the field for an open red. As the field refired, Gorden’s car did not take off, necessitating a second push which under Skagit Speedway rules, sends the driver to the back of the field. Starks would retake the lead while Gorden restarted twentieth. As the green fell, Dominic started marching forward, picking up six spots in four laps before another caution hit. On the next green flag run, Gorden raced to sixth place with ten laps left before the final yellow slowed the field. Dominic made his way up to second and closed on Starks with five laps left, but Trey held strong over the final few circuits to take the win and the top prize. Gorden’s run sealed up his Speedweek title and the Speedmart /Wing Down Pass Master title and $1,000 for the week on top of earning $7,500 for runner up in the main. Jason Solwold continued his string of consistent runs with a third place result, earning $5,000 for his run.

Dominic Scelzi earned the Shark Racing Engines Hard Charger and an extra $200. Cam Smith won the Triple X chassis, given away at random to one of the drivers that made every speedweek race. Heat race winners were Colby Thornhill, Bill Rude and Scelzi. Your top three in Northern Speedweek Tour points were Gorden, Tyler Thompson and Scelzi.

Steve Peters looked to back up his perfect night from the prelim event of the K Pro Auto Hornet Nationals by leading the first half of Saturday’s main. Unfortunately for Steve, mechanical gremlins jumped up to bite him, handing the top spot to Brian Michelson who went the back half of the main with little challenge in winning back to back Hornet Nationals main events. Wyatt Covert was second while Howard Vos took third. Peters won the dash.

Northern Sprint Tour

Bob’s Burgers and Brew Summer Nationals

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Heat Race #1

1. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]

2. 96-Greg Hamilton[8]

3. 26-Levi Hillier[7]

4. 51M-Dallas Melby[3]

5. 77-Levi Klatt[5]

6. 37-Trever Kirkland[9]

7. 99-Evan Margeson[6]

8. 34-TJ Richman[11]

9. 9A-Luke Didiuk[2]

10. 10C-Colin Mackey[10]

11. 1M-Mike Brown[1]

Heat Race #2

1. 33R-Bill Rude[1]

2. 10L-Justin Youngquist[4]

3. 8R-Skylar Gee[5]

4. 8-Aydan Saunders[9]

5. 33-Colton Heath[8]

6. 151-Duke Johnson[2]

7. 66-Tanner Holm[6]

8. 91-Chase Goetz[3]

9. 51-Dustin Gehring[10]

10. 3-Jordan Milne[7]

11. 24M-Ian Myers[11]

Heat Race #3

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]

2. 17-Cam Smith[6]

3. 29-Willie Croft[8]

4. 24-Tyler Anderson[1]

5. 20K-Kai Dixon[3]

6. 5D-Destry Miller[9]

7. 7O-Axel Oudman[2]

8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[7]

9. 15-Jeff Dunlap[4]

10. 95R-Dan Reynold[10]

11. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[11]

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 15-Jeff Dunlap[2]

2. 20K-Kai Dixon[4]

3. 51M-Dallas Melby[1]

4. 91-Chase Goetz[3]

5. 37-Trever Kirkland[11]

6. 24-Tyler Anderson[9]

7. 7O-Axel Oudman[8]

8. 151-Duke Johnson[7]

9. 10C-Colin Mackey[14]

10. 51-Dustin Gehring[15]

11. 24M-Ian Myers[18]

12. 1M-Mike Brown[13]

13. 95R-Dan Reynold[16]

14. 33R-Bill Rude[6]

15. 34-TJ Richman[17]

16. 5D-Destry Miller[12]

17. 8-Aydan Saunders[10]

18. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[19]

DNS: 9A-Luke Didiuk

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 55-Trey Starks[2]

2. 10X-Dominic Gorden[1]

3. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[12]

6. 33-Colton Heath[8]

7. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]

8. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[5]

9. 8R-Skylar Gee[13]

10. 29-Willie Croft[9]

11. 19-Colby Thornhill[18]

12. 17-Cam Smith[11]

13. 26-Levi Hillier[10]

14. 66-Tanner Holm[17]

15. 77-Levi Klatt[15]

16. 91-Chase Goetz[23]

17. 29K-Levi Kuntz[16]

18. 99-Evan Margeson[14]

19. 15-Jeff Dunlap[24]

20. 3-Jordan Milne[19]

21. 20K-Kai Dixon[21]

22. 96-Greg Hamilton[7]

23. 10L-Justin Youngquist[20]

24. 51M-Dallas Melby[22]