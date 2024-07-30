Blake Anderson & Chase Viebrock win UMSS mains at Cedar Lake

From UMSS

New Richmond, WI, July 27th, 2024- The Pirtek Renegades were back at their home track on Saturday with the Traditional and Limited Winged Sprints competing in Cedar Lake Speedway’s Dash #11 race. Eighteen traditional and nineteen winged teams checked in the back gate. For the Traditional heats sponsored by Adams Estates and Kiki’s Salsa, heat #1 went to Cam Schafer and heat #2 went to Blake Anderson. Big shoutout to Ashley Williams who led the men like a champ in her heat #1 for 5 laps, and Schafer who drove from nineth position to first position, earning a total of 140 passing points.

RESULTS:

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[9]; 2. 5J-Chris Lewis[6]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 4. 19B-Jack Berger[5]; 5. 11J-Jori Hughes[8]; 6. 25A-Ashley Williams[1]; 7. 95-John Vaillancourt[3]; 8. 36-Tyler Wass[4]; 9. 6X-Mark Martin[7]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[1]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[5]; 3. 10Z-Zach Widdes[4]; 4. 7X-Dan Atchison[8]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson[9]; 6. 17-Erik Bjorklund[3]; 7. 955-Lucas Grosinger[7]; 8. 76-Edison Aldrich[6]; 9. 17C-Hunter Colton[2]

After the redraw, it was Chris “The Joker” Lewis and Zach Widdes setting the pace for the 20-lap feature, joined by Anderson, Schafer and Brad Peterson putting on quite the show up front, making it without a doubt, the race of the year. By lap seven, third-starting Schafer and first-starting Lewis occupied the lead spots, with the duo jousting for the win. During lap eleven, the 12x car of Anderson, who started in seventh position, cruised his way to the second where he got to battle with Lewis and Schafer for the win. After all twenty laps were in the books, following Anderson to the double red checkered flags, were Lewis, Schafer, Widdes and Brad Peterson. After Anderson parked it in the Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Victory Lane, Anderson stated that he “finally got to beat Cam Schafer”.

RESULTS:

Traditional Feature (20 Laps): 1. 12X-Blake Anderson[5]; 2. 5J-Chris Lewis[1]; 3. 54-Cam Schafer[4]; 4. 10Z-Zach Widdes[2]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson[6]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[9]; 7. 19B-Jack Berger[10]; 8. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 9. 955-Lucas Grosinger[12]; 10. 95-John Vaillancourt[14]; 11. 6-Jake Kouba[7]; 12. 17-Erik Bjorklund[11]; 13. 25A-Ashley Williams[13]; 14. 6X-Mark Martin[17]; 15. 11J-Jori Hughes[8]; 16. 36-Tyler Wass[16]; 17. 76-Edison Aldrich[15]; 18. 17C-Hunter Colton[18]

For the Limited Winged heats sponsored by James Ackerley Construction and Rapid Press, heat #1 was claimed by Patrick Heikkinen, and heat #2 went to Owen Carlson. Carlson drove from fifth position to first position, earning himself 120 passing points.

RESULTS:

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[2]; 2. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 3. 50-Chase Viebrock[9]; 4. 17-Austin Phillips[4]; 5. 609-Casey Lang[10]; 6. 3TK-Tony Kaus[1]; 7. 62-Ronnie Erickson[8]; 8. 9C-Cole Stella[7]; 9. C4-Carl Wade[5]; 10. THE1-Tony Gernert[3]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson[5]; 2. 42X-Brett Peterson[7]; 3. 57-Ryan Buck[1]; 4. 7-Keegan Coss[8]; 5. 2J-John Lowe[2]; 6. 44-Dani Aldrich[4]; 7. 24M-Matthew Weber[3]; 8. 53-Dustin Pittman[9]; 9. 12-Jason Flohrs[6]

After the Redraw, it was Ryan “Buck Naked” Buck, and Brett Peterson setting the pace for the 20-lap feature. Pole-starting Buck stated he “had a target on his back with 16 other drivers wanting my spot”. By lap three, Viebrock held the lead, with a beehive of activity behind him. Drivers moved and grooved their way around the track, lap after lap, finding grip on top and bottom, executing a pass a driver kind of fun race for all. At the double checkers, the winningest driver in UMSS history added to his tally, as Viebrock parked in Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Victory Lane. Following Viebrock to the line were Heikkinen, Carlson, Brett Peterson, and Tony Kaus.

RESULTS:

Limited Winged Feature (20 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[4]; 2. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[3]; 3. O7-Owen Carlson[5]; 4. 42X-Brett Peterson[2]; 5. 3TK-Tony Kaus[12]; 6. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]; 7. 57-Ryan Buck[1]; 8. 62-Ronnie Erickson[10]; 9. 609-Casey Lang[7]; 10. 24M-Matthew Weber[14]; 11. 9C-Cole Stella[15]; 12. 2J-John Lowe[9]; 13. 12-Jason Flohrs[16]; 14. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[17]; 15. (DNF) 53-Dustin Pittman[13]; 16. (DNF) 7-Keegan Coss[19]; 17. (DNF) THE1-Tony Gernert[18]; 18. (DNS) 17-Austin Phillips; 19. (DNS) 44-Dani Aldrich

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, August 24th, when the traditionals return to Cedar Lake Speedway. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.