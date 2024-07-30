Tanner Carrick Dominates at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Building off of a pair of podium finishes last week to cap off Sprint Car Challenge Tour Speedweek, Tanner Carrick continued to climb the ladder as he dominated to 25-lap feature event at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night to record his fifth feature event win of the season.

“We had a lot of speed last week, but my dash redraw skills really hindered us and these races are tough to win from the third and fourth row,” Tanner Carrick said. “Saturday night things went our way, and we had a really good car and that showed as we led all 25 laps and scored the win.”

With 24 cars checked into the pit area for one final tune up at the bullring before this coming week’s Mark Forni/CJ Humphries Classic, Carrick stopped the clocks with the third quickest lap in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver got a strong start aboard the CVC/Cemex/California Waterfowl backed No. 83T as he raced into second.

Hanging on to the runner up finish, Carrick was safely in the redraw with his qualifying efforts, and some good luck was on his side as the ‘two’ put him on the front row of the 25-lapper.

Sharing the front row with youngster, Austin Wood, Carrick got the jump as the field raced out of turn four. The slick Placerville Speedway surface was to Carrick’s liking as he was able to move all around the speedway as traffic came into play.

A couple of stoppages sprinkled through the race were essentially all that could slow him on this night as he led all 25-laps and recorded his fifth feature event win of the season, marking his first at Placerville Speedway.

“Thanks to Clark and Shay for their hard work and continuing to give me a good car,” Carrick noted. “I love racing at Placerville because it is so unique and such a tricky place to figure out. If you can run well here night in and night out, it typically means you can go run well anywhere with how challenging it can be. Glad to get the win, and hopefully we can do it again with a lot of money up for grabs this week.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 38, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 20, Top 10’s: 26

ON TAP: Carrick will be back in action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.