Kyle Larson returns to Thunderbowl Raceway August 15 with Kubota High Limit Racing

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Former Trophy Cup winner and NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is set to make his Thunderbowl Raceway return when Kubota High Limit Racing, co-owned by Larson and Brad Sweet, invades the facility on Thursday August 15th.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Car event at Thunderbowl Raceway is already one of the more anticipated nights of the season in Central California with $25,000 being handed out to the winner.

The Tulare County Fairgrounds based venue has been well documented as one of Larson’s favorite tracks over the years. In 2013, the Elk Grove native captured one of the wildest Trophy Cup’s in recent memory, which is still vividly discussed each season among race fans.

Just two years ago, the now 32-year-old also tallied a World of Outlaws triumph at the one-third mile clay oval. The Tulare event is scheduled to be his only High Limit appearance of the California Swing.

“We are looking forward to having High Limit Racing at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway on August 15th,” commented track GM Josh Miller. “With $25,000 on the line and Kyle Larson returning, along with all the great High Limit drivers and California competitors, it should be a can’t miss night.”

The one-night show for 25 Grand is dubbed as “Thursday Night Thunderbowl” and jump starts a big stretch to end the season at Thunderbowl Raceway. Tickets are available now at https://bit.ly/4cMalsj – If you can’t make it to the track, all races can be seen live via FloRacing.

Just one month after the High Limit event, Thunderbowl Raceway then gears up for the two-night World of Outlaws sanctioned Dennis Roth Classic on September 20th and 21st. The finale dishes out a stellar $83,000 to the winner.

Following that, two massive weekends of racing will occur in October, with the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial first up on Saturday October 12th. The evening of racing showcases both the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

The Faria Memorial will be a perfect appetizer for the 30th annual Trophy Cup that begins on Thursday October 17th. The three-night spectacle showcases a record $300,000 purse with $30,000 plus winnings going to the high point driver after the final night.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway then caps the season with a special event featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Kings of Thunder 360 Sprints on Wednesday November 20th.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.