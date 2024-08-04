Sheffer Leads Rhino Sweep at Butler

QUINCY, MI (August 3, 2024) — Keith Sheffer Jr. led a Rhino Racing sweep of the first two positions in the feature event Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Sheffer was able to best his teammate Jason Blonde for his second winged sprint car feature win of the season and third overall in 2024. Van Gurley Jr, Darin Naida from 15th starting position, and Tylar Rankin rounded out the top five.
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.637[9]
2. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.696[7]
3. 3-Kyle Locke, 13.793[12]
4. 4-Josh Turner, 13.849[10]
5. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.894[14]
6. 17S-Tylar Rankin, 13.935[8]
7. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.963[5]
8. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.110[6]
9. 7-Alex Aldrich, 14.174[13]
10. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.244[11]
11. 51-Mark Yearling, 14.436[15]
12. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.656[3]
13. 15-Darel Woolsey, 14.828[2]
14. 22J-Jeremy Luther, 15.384[1]
DNS: 27-Chris Jones
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[2]
2. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]
3. 27-Chris Jones[8]
4. 3-Kyle Locke[3]
5. 7-Alex Aldrich[5]
6. 51-Mark Yearling[6]
7. 15-Darel Woolsey[7]
DNS: 7N-Darin Naida
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 17S-Tylar Rankin[2]
2. 10BR-Jason Blonde[1]
3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[4]
4. 4-Josh Turner[3]
5. 33F-Jason Ferguson[6]
6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[5]
7. 22J-Jeremy Luther[7]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]
2. 10BR-Jason Blonde[2]
3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]
4. 7N-Darin Naida[15]
5. 17S-Tylar Rankin[4]
6. 27-Chris Jones[1]
7. 41-Thomas Schinderle[5]
8. 7-Alex Aldrich[9]
9. 3-Kyle Locke[7]
10. 4-Josh Turner[8]
11. 51-Mark Yearling[11]
12. 20A-Andy Chehowski[12]
13. 33F-Jason Ferguson[10]
14. 15-Darel Woolsey[13]
15. 22J-Jeremy Luther[14]