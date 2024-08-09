DEBBY REMNANTS CLAIM PENN CAN; CRSA TURNS ATTENTION TO THUNDER MOUNTAIN

By Marty Czekala

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. – CRSA officials and Penn Can Speedway officials have called off Friday’s running of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series due to rain.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby continue to pour into Pennsylvania, leaving officials with no choice but to pull the plug on Friday’s event.

“We hope everyone stays safe and hope the best for everyone impacted by the storm,” said Mike Emhof, CRSA promoter.

Emhof, Keith Beach and his team at Penn Can Speedway are in talks to find a new date for this race, initially scheduled for June 14. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com or follow on Facebook and X @CRSASprints for further updates.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” now focuses on Saturday’s event at Thunder Mountain Speedway, which is also part of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Can’t make it out? Action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.