2024 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Finale
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory
9:00 AM: Church service at the Fan Pavilion hosted by Celebrate Church
10:00 AM: Trade show opens in the Skate Pit Building
10:00 AM: Vendors open in the Fan Zone
10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals trophies on display at the Main Grandstand Entrance
10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale at the Knoxville Public Library 213 E. Mongomery Knoxville, Iowa 50148
11:00 AM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Stand Serving Food
11:00 AM: McKay Group Knoxville Nationals Parade
11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the Sage Fruit Stage
11:00 AM: Johnny Herrera, Skip Jackson, and Brady Bacon signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum action on the second floor
12:00 PM: Food vendors open
12:00 PM: Music at the Sage Fruit Stage
1:00 PM: J.J. Hickle, Brian Paulus, and Hank Davis signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
2:00 PM: Pit gate opens
2:00 PM: 50/50 sales open
2:50 PM: A-Main drivers march down the fan walk
2:00 PM: Busch Light tent opens near the sage fruit stage
3:00 PM: A-Main drivers meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
3:00 PM: Steve Kinser, Jack Hewitt, and Shane Carson signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
4:00 PM: Fan contest on the Sage Fruit Stage for VIP Victory Lane experience and picture win the winner after the championship race
4:00 PM: Toby the Balloon Guy at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone inside of the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
5:00 PM: Grandstands open
5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3 KNIA
5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live Pre-Race Show hosted by Tony Bockhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage
6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins
7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA
7:15 PM: Hot Laps
Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion
Post Race – Winners Toast to the Fans in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion