2024 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Finale

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Church service at the Fan Pavilion hosted by Celebrate Church

10:00 AM: Trade show opens in the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Vendors open in the Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals trophies on display at the Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale at the Knoxville Public Library 213 E. Mongomery Knoxville, Iowa 50148

11:00 AM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Stand Serving Food

11:00 AM: McKay Group Knoxville Nationals Parade

11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the Sage Fruit Stage

11:00 AM: Johnny Herrera, Skip Jackson, and Brady Bacon signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum action on the second floor

12:00 PM: Food vendors open

12:00 PM: Music at the Sage Fruit Stage

1:00 PM: J.J. Hickle, Brian Paulus, and Hank Davis signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 sales open

2:50 PM: A-Main drivers march down the fan walk

2:00 PM: Busch Light tent opens near the sage fruit stage

3:00 PM: A-Main drivers meeting in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

3:00 PM: Steve Kinser, Jack Hewitt, and Shane Carson signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

4:00 PM: Fan contest on the Sage Fruit Stage for VIP Victory Lane experience and picture win the winner after the championship race

4:00 PM: Toby the Balloon Guy at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone inside of the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

5:00 PM: Grandstands open

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3 KNIA

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live Pre-Race Show hosted by Tony Bockhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

Post Race – Winners Toast to the Fans in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion