Kaleb Johnson Captures First Career Knoxville Raceway Victory During 360 Knoxville Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 12, 2024) – Kaleb Johnson achieved a life-long dream by not only winning at Knoxville Raceway, but doing it during the 360 Knoxville Nationals.

Johnson highlighted a career-best week and a half at ‘The Sprint Car Capital of the World’ by winning a preliminary night of the 34 th annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank on Aug. 1.

“Part of me felt it was a long time coming,” he said. “We’ve ran 360s there for about five years. To do it at a moment like that was huge. It made me realize I’m very fortunate. It was really cool.”

Johnson guided a Dennis Gainey owned race car to the 14 th quickest qualifying time. He then advanced from fourth to third place in a heat race and caught the pole position for the A Main. Johnson led all 20 laps for his first-ever victory at the track.

“The invert definitely helped and it was a good night to start on the pole,” he said. “It also helped we had a really good car. I was able to maneuver through traffic and pick cars off as needed.”

Johnson ranked eighth in overall event points following the preliminary nights, giving him the eighth starting spot in the A Main on Aug. 3. He battled inside the top 10 all night before ending a career-best ninth.

“I was a little bummed at first because I felt we had a fifth- or sixth-place car,” he said. “It was really tough to pass. Trying to get by some cars I hurt myself. I got stuck spinning my tires trying to slide someone. All in all, a top 10 at the 360 Knoxville Nationals isn’t anything to complain about.”

Johnson shifted gears to drive for Aaron Long during the 410ci winged sprint car action at Knoxville Raceway last week. The team advanced from 12 th to sixth during a B Main at the Avanti Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank on Aug. 4. Johnson opened the 63 rd annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s last Thursday with a run from 14 th to 11 th in the main event.

The breakout night came one evening later during Hard Knox Night as Johnson timed in ninth quickest in his group and won a heat race. He maneuvered from 13 th to eighth in the A Main.

“For when we went out and qualified it was a huge improvement from the night before,” he said. “I felt pretty good. The track was more bottom dominant. We were up to seventh and I made a mistake clipping the berm, but other than that it was a good night. I was hoping to make the A Main to put ourselves in a decent spot for Saturday. For that team not racing there and it being their fourth race this year it shows how much speed their car has. We were all pleased the result.”

The strong outing lined Johnson up on the outside of the seventh row in the B Main on Saturday. He quickly advanced inside the top 10 before the night ended early with a crash.

“I feel like every time we hit the track all week we got better,” he said. “They were able to learn off me and I was able to learn off them. We kept getting better and more to my liking toward the end. I felt we had a very fast race car. I think it was a mistake on my part trying too hard. I knew we had a fast car. I drove it in the middle where there was some moisture. I caught a slick spot and it turned the car around.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to drive for Aaron Long and his team as well as for Dennis Gainey and his team the week before. It was my best Knoxville Nationals in both divisions and was a lot of fun.”

Johnson will return to his race car this weekend to compete Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., during the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals with the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 1 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 14; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

Aug. 3 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Feature: 9 (8).

Aug. 4 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 24; Heat race: 7 (8); B Main: 6 (12).

Aug. 8 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 34; Heat race: 3 (2); Feature: 11 (14).

Aug. 9 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 8 (13).

Aug. 10 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – B Main: DNF (14).

SEASON STATS –

36 races, 1 win, 11 top fives, 24 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 29 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals with the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.kalebjohnsonracing.com/

X: https://twitter.com/Kaleb___Johnson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalebJohnsonRacing22

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Blondie Motorsports

“I was fortunate enough that Dan and Carlene Afdahl reached out to join our team,” Johnson said. “They support plenty of sprint cars around the area and it is special that we were chosen to partner with.”

Johnson would like to thank Merle Johnson Farm Toys, Oddson Underground, Inc., Folkens Brothers Trucking, Blondie Motorsports, Construction Products & Consultants, GRP Motorsports, Innovative Design/Sletten Properties, Cressman Sanitation, State Bank of Fairmont, AB Custom Construction, Specialized Caulking Sealants, The Minnesota Mafia, Guaranteed Rate-Mike Brudigan Home Loans, The Ron Weber Team, David Kramer Drywall, Big Al’s Diecast, Heartland Properties, Dave’s Lawn Care & Landscaping, TL Racing, Hepfner Racing Products, TJ Forged Wheels, Howe Motorsports, Moyle Racing Engines, FID Media, Team DGRD and Hefty Seed Company for their continued support.