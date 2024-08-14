Thunderbowl Raceway Hosts West Coast Opener with $25,000-to-Win “Thursday Night Thunderbowl”

From High Limit Racing

Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Ca. has been the site of many epic sprint car battles, several of which include High Rollers Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu and more.

Join Kubota High Limit Racing for “Thursday Night Thunderbowl” for the kickoff to the West Coast Swing. NASCAR Champion and recent Knoxville Nationals Champion Kyle Larson makes his highly anticipated return to Tulare and joins the rest of the High Rollers who will try to tackle the bullring for the $25,000 prize.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Tulare:

Date: Thursday, August 15

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Ticket Sales: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Cash/Credit: Ticket booths are cash and credit. Concession stands are cash only. (There are no ATMs however if you need cash, please go to the ticket office.)

Tickets: Reserved seating for Adults ($55) and Kids ($28) and General Admission tickets for Adults ($50), Kids 6-12 ($25), Seniors 62+ ($48) are available to purchase online. Children 5 and under are free in the General Admission section only. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are $60. Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase, but will be available at the track on race day.

Parking: General admission parking for this event is free.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags and coolers will be checked upon entry. Items not allowed: No coolers, outside food or beverage, umbrellas.

Camping: For camping inquiries, please contact the Tulare County Fair at 559-686-4707.

Smoking Policy: No smoking in the grandstands/bleachers.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!