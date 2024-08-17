Crabtree Wins OVSCA Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway

WASHINGTON, WV (August 16, 2024) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway. Jamie Myers, Chris Garnes, Wayne McPeek, and Lance Webb rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Ohio Valley Speedway
Washington, West Virginia
Friday, August 16, 2024
Feature:
1. Kory Crabtree
2. Jamie Myers
3. Chris Garnes
4. Wayne McPeek
5. Lance Webb
6. Keith Baxter
7. Garrett Mitchell
8. Eric Martin
9. Brandon Conkle
10. Bryan Nuckles
11. Danny Smith
12. Anthony Gaskins
13. Dave Dickson
14. Casey Smith
15. Chris Myers
16. Billy Morris
17. Greg Mitchell
18. Jordan Harble