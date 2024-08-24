T.J.’s Takeaways from the 500 Sprint Car Tour Event at Kalamazoo

Non-Wing sprint car races are few and far between at Kalamazoo, a track where Roahrig’s family is well known and Tyler himself has achieved a lot of success at. Even with all the success at Kalamazoo, the Little 500, and other venues around the Midwest it was clear not having a sprint car win at Kalamazoo was a box Roahrig wanted to check off on his racing resume.

Friday’s non-stop feature for the 500 Sprint Car tour was a textbook performance by Roahrig, putting an exclamation point on his highly decorated career at the 3/8-mile oval just off D-Avenue in Kalamazoo.

After biding his time for the first 10 laps, Roahrig picked up the pace and before lap 20 it was clear that unless something dramatic happened it was time to start the bus and head north to Berlin on Saturday. It’s a performance like other great drivers I’ve seen throughout the years at Kalamazoo.

Thile Roahrig is very well known in the tri-state area, it’s hard to believe someone that has multiple Little 500 victories, major late model event wins, and even a UMP modified feature for good measure doesn’t get more attention nationally.

Add in the fact Roahrig is from family of racers that march to the beat of their own drum and knows not only how to drive but build fast race cars as well. I’ll never understand how the spotlight on them is not brighter.