Eash Brothers Careers To Be Feted Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 30-year sprint car careers of brothers Cris and Darren Eash will be the focus of Friday night’s racing program for 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both men will be on hand as the track celebrates their accomplishments in both 410 and 358 sprint car racing over the years.

A pre-race interview session with the drivers and other special guests will take place in the infield from 5:45 to 6:30 pm before racing gets underway at 7:30.

The Eash Brothers Tribute Race itself will pay $8,000 to the winner of the 25-lap main.

At the helm of sprint cars owned by their father David Eash, the Eash brothers began racing in the area in the mid-1980s.

Over the years their identifiable No. 17E and No. 7E sprinters sponsored by E & G Classics became fixtures in the pit areas of local ovals including at Williams Grove Speedway.

Other rides synonymous with the brothers through the years included the Neiderer No. 10N, the Kline No. 22, the Weber No. 18 and the Leach No. 30, among others.

At Williams Grove, Cris Eash owns 23 wins in the 410 sprint division and nine at the wheel of a 358 sprint while Darren holds a single Williams Grove 410 victory and a trio of 358 wins.

Cris recorded the 1999 358 sprint car track title at Williams Grove Speedway and beat the World of Outlaws at the track twice in his career.

The Hanover driver won the prestigious Williams Grove season opener twice and finished second in the National Open in 2000.

Having spent four seasons on the road with the outlaws, Cris Eash was the 1987 WOO Rookie Of The Year.

In total, Cris Eash garnered 109 overall 410 sprint car wins and 24 at the wheel of a 358 during his time on the track before retiring at the end of the 2013 season.

Ijamsville Maryland’s Darren Eash, who retired in 2004, owns a total of 12 overall 410 wins and 17 in a 358 sprint car.

The brothers original car owner and faithful supporter all during their careers, father David Eash was originally slated to be feted at Friday’s event as well however the elder Eash passed away suddenly earlier this year.

Thus the historic oval will now celebrate the brother’s careers while dedicating Friday’s Eash Tribute to the memory of the late David Eash.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.