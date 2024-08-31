Cody Baker Wins POWRi WAR Main Event at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, MO (August 31, 2024) — Cody Baker would perfect the event by leading all twenty laps in night one of the Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to notch his second career feature victory kicking off the premier weekend event in an epic twenty lap feature.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lake Ozark Speedway, POWRi WAR would find twenty talented traditional sprinters witnessing Cody Baker set the quickest hot-lap time of 13.649-second lap as Cody Baker and Xavier Doney each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Cody Baker lined up in the front row as Cody Baker would gain the lead on the opening lap with Zachary Clark blasting into the runner-up spot as Xavier Doney, Anthony Nicholson, and Justin Johnson all battled inside the early top five.

Cruising to a comfortable lead, Cody Baker would set sail out front as Wesley Smith rapidly ran into the runner-up positioning early after starting deep in the field with Samuel Wagner also racing through the division after visiting the work area during the parade lap.

Driving into a battle for the lead, Wesley Smith would jump the cushion out of turn four to relinquish multiple spots as Zachary Clark, Anthony Nicholson, Jack Wagner, and Samuel Wagner all battled closely inside the contending group of drivers.

Never wavering, Cody Baker would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt and hard-charging towards the front, Wesley Smith would recover to finish runner-up after starting sixteenth as point leader Samuel Wagner completed the final podium placements.

“I knew Wesley would be coming towards the front, I just didn’t expect him that quickly” said victorious Cody Baker in the Eldon Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “I was a little worried in the late restart so I loosed all my shocks and just stood on it.”

Challenging closely behind would find Anthony Nicholson finish fourth as defending champion Jack Wagner rounded out the top five finishers for the POWRi WAR at Lake Ozark Speedway on Night One of the Non-Wing Nationals.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9H-Cody Baker[3]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[4]

3. 4T-Taylor Forbes[2]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[9]

5. 99-Bryan Roach[6]

6. 52B-Blake Bowers[5]

7. 44-Wesley Smith[1]

8. 13-Chase Howard[7]

9. 11T-Trey Osborne[8]

10. 51-Doug Martens[10]

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

2. 9-Chad Goff[3]

3. 27-Justin Johnson[1]

4. 26-Zachary Clark[2]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[9]

6. 75-Glen Saville[4]

7. 82-Vinny Ward[5]

8. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[10]

9. 33-Bryson Smith[8]

DNS: 98-Saban Bibent

Toyota Racing Development TRD A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 9H-Cody Baker[2]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[16]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]

5. 77-Jack Wagner[4]

6. 26-Zachary Clark[10]

7. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

8. 98-Saban Bibent[20]

9. 11T-Trey Osborne[17]

10. 99-Bryan Roach[9]

11. 9-Chad Goff[5]

12. 27-Justin Johnson[8]

13. 82-Vinny Ward[14]

14. 13-Chase Howard[15]

15. 51-Doug Martens[19]

16. 33-Bryson Smith[18]

17. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[13]

18. 52B-Blake Bowers[11]

19. 4T-Taylor Forbes[7]

20. 75-Glen Saville[12]