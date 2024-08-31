McCarron Rebounds From Crash to Win at Butler

QUINCY, MI (August 31, 2024) — The last time the sprint cars competed at Butler Motor Speedway two weeks ago Dan McCarron’s race car landed in a crumpled heap after flipping down the front stretch. Saturday McCarron bounced back from that accident by leading all 25-laps in route to the feature victory.

McCarron held off challenges from Thomas Schinderle late in the main event for his first feature win of the 2024 season. Luke Griffth, Van Gurley Jr, and Josh Turner from 19th starting position rounded out the top five.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.400[11]

2. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 13.643[16]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.667[2]

4. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 13.692[10]

5. 12-Luke Griffith, 13.702[9]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.715[7]

7. 1028-Brian Paulus, 13.716[12]

8. 7-Alex Aldrich, 13.727[5]

9. 27-Chris Jones, 13.738[14]

10. 9-Lance Heinberger, 13.739[6]

11. 4-Josh Turner, 13.766[1]

12. 10BR-Darin Naida, 13.777[15]

13. 51-Mark Yearling, 13.909[4]

14. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.018[3]

15. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 14.356[13]

16. 22J-Jeremy Luther, 14.406[8]

17. 3-Kyle Locke, 14.406[19]

18. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 14.428[17]

19. 2X-Gage Etgen, 14.988[18]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Thomas Schinderle[4]

2. 12-Luke Griffith[2]

3. 1028-Brian Paulus[1]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[3]

5. 27-Chris Jones[5]

6. 51-Mark Yearling[7]

7. 3-Kyle Locke[9]

8. 22-Aaron Shaffer[8]

9. 2X-Gage Etgen[10]

DNS: 4-Josh Turner

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 10BR-Darin Naida[6]

3. 7-Alex Aldrich[1]

4. 20A-Andy Chehowski[3]

5. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]

6. 22J-Jeremy Luther[8]

7. 33F-Jason Ferguson[9]

8. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[7]

9. 16-Ryan Ruhl[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

2. 41-Thomas Schinderle[2]

3. 12-Luke Griffith[3]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

5. 4-Josh Turner[19]

6. 3-Kyle Locke[13]

7. 7-Alex Aldrich[6]

8. 27-Chris Jones[9]

9. 1028-Brian Paulus[5]

10. 2X-Gage Etgen[17]

11. 20A-Andy Chehowski[8]

12. 51-Mark Yearling[11]

13. 22-Aaron Shaffer[15]

14. 9-Lance Heinberger[10]

15. 33F-Jason Ferguson[14]

16. 22J-Jeremy Luther[12]

17. 10BR-Darin Naida[4]

18. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[16]

DNS: 16-Ryan Ruhl