Croft Wins Opening Night of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

PLACERVILLE, CA (August 31, 2024) — Willie Croft won the opening night of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Croft took the lead from Colby Copeland on lap 12 and led the remaining 18 circuits for his second feature victory of the 2024 season. Tony Gomes, Shane Hopkins, Michael Faccinto, and Max Mittry rounded out the top five.
Shane Hopkins won the wingless sprint car main event.
Nor-Cal Posse Shootout
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A
1. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 10.651[15]
2. 1-Chance Grasty, 10.660[11]
3. 7C-Tony Gomes, 10.719[18]
4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 10.743[6]
5. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.754[10]
6. 9L-Luke Hayes, 10.806[4]
7. 121-Caeden Steele, 10.816[17]
8. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 10.975[2]
9. 35-Sean Becker, 10.977[14]
10. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 10.978[13]
11. 61-Travis Labat, 11.067[16]
12. 88A-Austin Torgerson, 11.099[19]
13. 15-Cody Key, 11.102[3]
14. 98-Chris Masters, 11.103[8]
15. 57B-Bobby Butler, 11.115[5]
16. 9-Adrianna DeMartini, 11.138[7]
17. 34-Dakota Albright, 11.255[9]
18. 85-AJ Alderman, 11.277[1]
19. 25JR-Cody Johnson, 11.648[12]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 25S-Seth Standley, 10.650[4]
2. 5V-Colby Copeland, 10.743[3]
3. 2A-Austin Wood, 10.762[12]
4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.781[5]
5. 29-Willie Croft, 10.821[2]
6. 7-Max Mittry, 10.836[10]
7. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 10.885[6]
8. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.906[11]
9. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.915[9]
10. 57W-Jock Goodyer, 10.963[13]
11. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 11.022[16]
12. X1-Michael Faccinto, 11.064[8]
13. 18-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.108[17]
14. 17-Anthony Snow, 11.118[15]
15. 54X-Gauge Garcia, 11.124[14]
16. 79-Mark Hanson, 11.199[1]
17. 1F-DJ Freitas, 11.329[18]
18. 11A-Amber Fields, 12.174[7]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 7C-Tony Gomes[1]
2. 121-Caeden Steele[3]
3. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]
4. 61-Travis Labat[6]
5. 35-Sean Becker[5]
6. 57B-Bobby Butler[8]
7. 15-Cody Key[7]
8. 34-Dakota Albright[9]
9. 25JR-Cody Johnson[10]
10. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[4]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[1]
2. 9L-Luke Hayes[2]
3. 1-Chance Grasty[4]
4. 88-Brad Bumgarner[5]
5. 93-Stephen Ingraham[3]
6. 88A-Austin Torgerson[6]
7. 85-AJ Alderman[9]
8. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[8]
9. 98-Chris Masters[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 29-Willie Croft[2]
2. 2A-Austin Wood[1]
3. 25S-Seth Standley[4]
4. 94-Greg Decaires V[5]
5. 77-Ryan Lippincott[3]
6. 5R-Ryan Rocha[6]
7. 1F-DJ Freitas[9]
8. 54X-Gauge Garcia[8]
9. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[7]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 7-Max Mittry[2]
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]
3. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]
4. 21-Shane Hopkins[3]
5. 57W-Jock Goodyer[5]
6. X1-Michael Faccinto[6]
7. 79-Mark Hanson[8]
8. 17-Anthony Snow[7]
9. 11A-Amber Fields[9]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 29-Willie Croft[3]
2. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]
3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[4]
4. 25S-Seth Standley[1]
5. 7C-Tony Gomes[6]
6. 1-Chance Grasty[5]
7. 7-Max Mittry[7]
8. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. X1-Michael Faccinto[4]
2. 5R-Ryan Rocha[2]
3. 88A-Austin Torgerson[5]
4. 17-Anthony Snow[12]
5. 57B-Bobby Butler[3]
6. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[13]
7. 15-Cody Key[7]
8. 25JR-Cody Johnson[15]
9. 54X-Gauge Garcia[10]
10. 85-AJ Alderman[9]
11. 11A-Amber Fields[16]
12. 1F-DJ Freitas[6]
13. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[14]
14. 98-Chris Masters[17]
15. 79-Mark Hanson[8]
16. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[1]
DNS: 34-Dakota Albright
A Main (30 Laps)
1. 29-Willie Croft[1]
2. 7C-Tony Gomes[5]
3. 21-Shane Hopkins[16]
4. X1-Michael Faccinto[21]
5. 7-Max Mittry[7]
6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[12]
7. 57W-Jock Goodyer[20]
8. 1-Chance Grasty[6]
9. 9L-Luke Hayes[11]
10. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[3]
11. 25S-Seth Standley[4]
12. 88A-Austin Torgerson[23]
13. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]
14. 121-Caeden Steele[9]
15. 88-Brad Bumgarner[15]
16. 61-Travis Labat[13]
17. 35-Sean Becker[17]
18. 94-Greg Decaires V[14]
19. 77-Ryan Lippincott[18]
20. 93-Stephen Ingraham[19]
21. 2A-Austin Wood[10]
22. 17-Anthony Snow[24]
23. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]
24. 5R-Ryan Rocha[22]
Wingless Sprints
Qualifying
1. 7EJ-Josh Young, 12.351[21]
2. 33-Heath Holdsclaw, 12.393[9]
3. 33DJ-DJ Johnson, 12.398[6]
4. 7-Anthony Snow, 12.422[8]
5. 2STX-Brent Steck, 12.436[16]
6. 7T-Jake Morgan, 12.468[15]
7. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.468[17]
8. 14-Shawn Jones, 12.517[25]
9. 31P-Eathon Lanfri, 12.557[18]
10. 63-Dylan Newberry, 12.632[7]
11. 47-Trey Walters, 12.640[23]
12. 9X-Anthony Bruno, 12.643[13]
13. 2N-Shannon Newton, 12.648[22]
14. 38-Tyler Cato, 12.690[14]
15. X-Bob Newberry, 12.766[12]
16. 8-Peter Paulson, 12.768[19]
17. 66S-Zack Albers, 12.843[1]
18. 91-Cooper Marchant, 12.928[10]
19. 28K-Kaden Ramos, 12.988[4]
20. 84-Colson Plourde, 13.021[20]
21. 49-Joe McCoy, 13.247[2]
22. 21C-Cody Meyer, 13.297[3]
23. 18-Josh Gillis, 13.362[5]
24. 7L-Kevin Gray, 14.050[11]
25. 51D-Jacob Dias, 14.355[24]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 7EJ-Josh Young[4]
2. 63-Dylan Newberry[2]
3. 7T-Jake Morgan[1]
4. 38-Tyler Cato[3]
5. 21C-Cody Meyer[6]
6. 91-Cooper Marchant[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]
2. 47-Trey Walters[2]
3. X-Bob Newberry[3]
4. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[4]
5. 18-Josh Gillis[6]
6. 28K-Kaden Ramos[5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 14-Shawn Jones[1]
2. 33DJ-DJ Johnson[4]
3. 8-Peter Paulson[3]
4. 84-Colson Plourde[5]
5. 7L-Kevin Gray[6]
6. 9X-Anthony Bruno[2]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[1]
2. 2STX-Brent Steck[4]
3. 66S-Zack Albers[3]
4. 49-Joe McCoy[5]
5. 51D-Jacob Dias[6]
6. 2N-Shannon Newton[2]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 9X-Anthony Bruno[1]
2. 2N-Shannon Newton[2]
3. 18-Josh Gillis[4]
4. 21C-Cody Meyer[3]
5. 28K-Kaden Ramos[8]
6. 91-Cooper Marchant[7]
7. 7L-Kevin Gray[5]
8. 51D-Jacob Dias[6]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]
2. 7EJ-Josh Young[1]
3. 33DJ-DJ Johnson[5]
4. 2STX-Brent Steck[2]
5. 63-Dylan Newberry[9]
6. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[6]
7. 8-Peter Paulson[12]
8. 38-Tyler Cato[14]
9. 2N-Shannon Newton[18]
10. 18-Josh Gillis[19]
11. 21C-Cody Meyer[20]
12. 9X-Anthony Bruno[17]
13. 47-Trey Walters[10]
14. X-Bob Newberry[11]
15. 66S-Zack Albers[13]
16. 49-Joe McCoy[16]
17. 84-Colson Plourde[15]
18. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[4]
19. 14-Shawn Jones[3]
20. 7T-Jake Morgan[8]