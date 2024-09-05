Tyler Thompson Joins Elite Group with Second Oswego International Classic Win

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (September 1, 2024) – 22 year-old Tyler Thompson, the youngest driver to ever win the Budweiser International Classic 200 at Oswego Speedway, joined an elite group of only 13 other drivers to win the prestigious event twice. Thompson, who previously claimed the title on the same day in 2019 at just 17, took control of the race at the halfway point, passing Otto Sitterly and dominating the remaining laps to secure his second Classic victory on Sunday.

The JP Jewelers front row featured Sitterly, who won his first-ever Classic pole last Friday, and Michael Barnes. As the field went green, Sitterly jumped to the lead ahead of Barnes, with Dave Shullick Jr. and Mike McVetta following. Shullick quickly moved past Barnes for second on lap 2. The first caution came out shortly after for Lou LeVea Sr.

Starting from the 6th position, Thompson wasted no time advancing through the field. By lap 9, he had passed Dan Connors Jr. and McVetta to move into 4th, pushing McVetta back to 6th. Connors, running strong, overtook Barnes for 4th on lap 14 as Thompson also slipped past Barnes and into 3rd, dropping the outside pole sitter to 5th.

On lap 22, Thompson set his sights on the front, passing Shullick for 2nd and beginning his pursuit of Sitterly. The leaders first encountered traffic by lap 26, with Sitterly maintaining the top spot. However, Thompson began closing ground before a caution came out on lap 58 for rain, temporarily pausing the action. After a long red flag for track drying as well as competition green and yellow flag laps for pit stops, racing resumed on lap 70.

By lap 80, Thompson was all over Sitterly for the lead, but another caution again interrupted their battle, this time for a scary methanol fire involving Jeff Abold. Fortunately, Abold was unharmed, and the race resumed on lap 91 with Sitterly in the lead. However, on lap 101, Thompson made his move, taking the top spot and never looking back.

Sitterly, Shullick, Connors, and Barnes filled out the top five at the halfway mark, but as traffic intensified around lap 120, Sitterly briefly challenged Thompson for the lead. A fierce battle for position ensued behind them, with Shullick taking over second from Sitterly in heavy traffic on lap 133. Bobby Santos was also able to break into the top five over Barnes, as you could throw a blanket over the top six, who were all nose to tail in a torrid duel through slower traffic.

The next caution came on lap 136 for Josh Sokolic, followed by a lengthy red flag for a major incident on lap 142 involving Tim Snyder and Brian Osetek, who went for a wild ride down the backstretch. Fortunately, Osetek escaped injury after his car flipped along the inside hub rail and rode on its cage after catching a wheel from Snyder. After a cleanup, racing then resumed with 55 laps remaining.

At 50 laps to go, the top 10 now included Thompson, Shullick, Sitterly, Connors, Santos, Barnes, McVetta, Dave Danzer, Ben Seitz, and Logan Rayvals. Rayvals, who started last in the field, had cracked the top 10. The running order continued to shuffle though as issues would plague ninth running Seitz on lap 171 and also fourth running Connors on lap 178, dropping both out of contention.

With just 20 laps remaining, Thompson, Shullick, and Sitterly stayed close, but Thompson would eventually begin to pull away as the laps wound down. Navigating traffic with ease, Thompson cruised to the victory, claiming his second Classic win and his 10th career victory at Oswego Speedway, tying him with Tim Snyder and Randy Ritskes for 26th on the all-time win list.

Thompson earned $17,500 for the win in the Jason Simmons Racing 98, followed by Shullick, Sitterly, Santos, and Barnes in the top five. Danzer, Brandon Bellinger, McVetta, Rayvals, and Joe Gosek completed the top 10.

In Victory Lane, Thompson reflected, “After that red flag when we all went in the pits, I just told myself, you know what? I think we need to send this thing after we go back out, and that was pretty much the game plan from the start and it paid off. Dave Shullick is always fast, and any time he is behind you, he can strike at any time. I was just trying to keep it straight, smooth, and try not to spin the tires or anything like that. It’s unbelievable to be a repeat Classic winner, but I’m really just glad to finish one for the first time since 2019. I have to first and foremost thank my Dad. He puts so much time, money, and effort into this operation. I have to thank Dave, Dub, Jude, Mike, Dom, Max, my little brother and sister, my mom, Ashley Lynn Winery, Hammond Auto, and everybody else that helps out.”

RESULTS

Budweiser Classic Weekend 68

Super Sunday

68th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200

Novelis Supermodifieds

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

68th Annual Budweiser International Classic (200-laps): 1. 98T TYLER THOMPSON, 2. 95 Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 7 Otto Sitterly, 4. 1 Bobby Santos III, 5. 68 Michael Barnes, 6. 52 Dave Danzer, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 8. 29 Mike McVetta, 9. 94 Logan Rayvals, 10. 00 Joe Gosek, 11. 22 Mike Bruce, 12. 78 Mark Sammut, 13. 90 Jack Patrick, 14. 01 Dan Connors Jr, 15. 41 Russ Wood, 16. 20 ® Nick Snyder, 17. 14 Joey Payne, 18. 55 ® Mike Netishen, 19. 54 Camden Proud, 20. 11 Ben Seitz, 21. 0 Tim Snyder, 22. 15 Michael Muldoon, 23. 75 Brian Osetek, 24. 88 ® Josh Sokolic, 25. 99 Jerry Curran, 26. 05 Jeff Abold, 27. 83 Lou LeVea Jr, 28. 70 Dave McKnight, 29. 66 Lou LeVea Sr, 30. 27 Aric Iosue

Time Trials: 1. 7 Otto Sitterly – 16.076, 2. 68 Michael Barnes – 16.138, 3. 95 Dave Shullick Jr. – 16.162, 4. 29 Mike McVetta – 16.188, 5. 01 Dan Connors Jr. – 16.277, 6. 98T Tyler Thompson – 16.283, 7. 02 Brandon Bellinger – 16.359, 8. 52 Dave Danzer – 16.369, 9. 05 Jeff Abold – 16.402, 10. 22 Mike Bruce – 16.439, 11. 55 ® Mike Netishen – 16.481, 12. 1 Bobby Santos III – 16.516, 13. 00 Joe Gosek – 16.568, 14. 15 Michael Muldoon – 16.614, 15. 54 Camden Proud – 16.635, 16. 83 Lou LeVea Jr. – 16.686, 17. 11 Ben Seitz – 16.728, 18. 14 Joey Payne – 16.753, 19. 90 Jack Patrick – 16.828, 20. 75 Brian Osetek – 16.981, 21. 0 Tim Snyder – 17.005, 22. 78 Mark Sammut – 17.013, 23. 20 ® Nick Snyder – 17.032, 24. 70 Dave McKnight – 17.081, 25. 41 Russ Wood – 17.088, 26. 27 Aric Iosue – 17.159, 27. 66 Lou LeVea Sr. – 17.203, 28. 88 ® Josh Sokolic – 17.263 DNS 99 Jerry Curran, 94 Logan Rayvals

JP Jewelers Fast Qualifier ($1,000): #7 Otto Sitterly

JP Jewelers Second Fast Qualifier ($500): #68 Michael Barnes

Russ Conway True Friend Award presented by Tammy Ten Media ($500 to the driver leading the most laps): #7 Otto Sitterly

Jake’s Automotive 23rd Starter Bonus ($250): #20 Nick Snyder

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($125 for advancing the most positions): #94 Logan Rayvals

Race Wrap Group 5th Place ($500 bonus towards vinyl wrap): #68 Michael Barnes

Area Auto Racing News Best Appearing Car & Crew (Free Subscription): #55 Mike Netishen