Hurricane Francine Remnants Cancel Races at Southern Illinois, Highland

By Jordan Delucia

MARION, IL (Sept. 12, 2024) — Remnant storms from Hurricane Francine are projected to make their way into Illinois Thursday night and Friday morning and linger in the area throughout the day Saturday.

With the best financial interest of traveling teams of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and the POWRi National Midget League along with the safety of traveling fans in mind, Series and track officials have agreed to cancel both Friday and Saturday’s races at Southern Illinois Raceway and Highland Speedway.

While both races have been canceled and will not be made up in 2024, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is exploring options to return to both tracks in 2025.

With the cancelations, the 2024 Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series is complete. Oklahoma racer Ryan Timms is the champion by 21 points over fellow Oklahoman Cannon McIntosh. Final Challenge Series points standings can be viewed here.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series now shifts its focus to the final weekend of the season — Fri-Sat, Oct. 4-5, at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL. Advance sale tickets for both days are available now at the link below.

If you can’t be at the track to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

