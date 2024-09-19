NASCAR AND SUPER MODIFIED RACING AT MADERA SPEEDWAY SEPTEMBER 28 FOR HARVEST CLASSIC

By Steven Blakesley

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (September 19, 2024) – NASCAR racing and Super Modifieds return to Madera Speedway on Saturday night September 28th for the 51st annual Harvest Classic. The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 for the NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West brings 600 horsepower stock cars to the one-third mile speedway. The Speed Tour Super Modifieds will also compete in a 40-lap Tribute to Bill Vukovich II. NCMA Sprint Cars in a Tribute to Dick Whalen, Legends of Kearney Bowl, and BCRA Vintage Midgets are also on tap.

This combination of speed and horsepower with stock cars and open wheels makes for the biggest event of the season at Madera Speedway, located at the Madera Fairgrounds. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2024MaderaTickets or at www.RaceMadera.com Tickets will also be available at the gates.

All seating is general admission with adults priced at $35, kids 6-12 are $25, and kids five and under are FREE! Time trials kick off the action at 4pm followed by Super Modified heat races at 5pm and the NCMA Sprint Car main event at 5:30pm. An on-track autograph session is scheduled for 6:05pm with a chance for fans to meet the drivers and listen to live music. The green flag for the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 for the West Series is at approx. 7pm, followed by the Tribute to Bill Vukovich II for Super Modifieds at approx. 8:30pm

NASCAR racing returned to Madera in 2023 with Manteca’s Eric Nascimento, Jr. claiming the pole position before Texas’ Kaden Honeycutt took the checkered flag. Nascimento returns, joined by his younger brother Ethan who was the 2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series champion. The youngest Jr. Late Model winner in Madera Speedway history Tyler Reif of Las Vegas is the current West Series points leader on the strength of two 2024 wins. Reif is in a serious throwdown for the title against two-time Jr. Late Model race winner and 2023 West Series champion Sean Hingorani of Newport Beach.

Veteran drivers such as Aromas’ Todd Souza, Nick Joanides of Woodland Hills, Canadian David Smith, and Japan’s Takuma Koga will take on the youth of the sport including Jack Wood of Loomis and Washington’s Eric Johnson, Jr. Former Madera Short Track Shootout winner Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills is fourth in the standings. Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller, the two-time Madera Short Track Shootout winner and track champion, is fifth in the West Series standings as well.

The 2023 Harvest Classic for the Speed Tour Super Modifieds was claimed by Idaho’s Bryan Warf. He was chased by Fresno’s Tim Skoglund and 11-time Indianapolis 500 starter Davey Hamilton, Sr. Skoglund and Hamilton return to chase the checkered flag in the 40-lap tribute to Bill Vukovich II. The late Vukovich was himself a 12-time Indianapolis 500 competitor.

The Indianapolis ties continue with Arizona’s Nathan Byrd, whose father David has sponsored several cars in the Indy 500 including for Californian Bryan Clauson. Nathan Byrd claimed the Shasta Tony Fernandez Memorial, another event paired with the West Series. Byrd is teamed up with Fresno’s Jim Birges for a two-car effort. Other local entries include Shane Vanderpool of Laton. Utah’s Randy Anderson leads the Super Modified series standings followed by Birges, Ken Hamilton, Morgan Hill’s Bobby Dalton, and Rich Castor, Jr. of Colorado.

NCMA Sprint Cars, Legends of Kearney Bowl, and BCRA Vintage Midgets are also slated for action during the Harvest Classic. The NCMA Sprint Cars has seen a recent resurgence with former USAC winners and champions joining the non-wing sprint car series.

The 2024 season would not be possible without the support of Mission Foods, 51FIFTY LTM, Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, Sealmaster, Frank’s Radio, and Sunoco Race Fuel.

Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime at 6pm Pacific / 9pm Eastern. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings.