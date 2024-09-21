Jadon Rogers Wins Midwest Thunder Sprint Car Feature at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 20, 2024) — Jadon Rogers won the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series event Friday at Circle City Raceway. Rogers moved up from fourth starting position and held off 11th starting Aiden Salisbury and 12th starting Ricky Lewis for the victory. Zack Pretorius and Travis Berryhill rounded out the top five.
Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway
Indianapolis, Indiana
Friday, September 20, 2024
Qualifying
1. 66-Jadon Rogers, 12.494[2]
2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 12.561[6]
3. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 12.690[1]
4. 26-Chance Crum, 12.707[3]
5. 21B-Beau Brandon, 13.078[5]
6. 87-Tony Helton, 13.230[7]
7. 41B-Owen Barr, 13.720[4]
Qualifying 2
1. 06-Rylan Gray, 12.305[6]
2. 76-JJ Hughes, 12.455[2]
3. 16K-Colin Parker, 12.555[3]
4. 97-Austin Nigh, 12.822[1]
5. 21-Aidan Salisbury, 12.977[4]
6. 79-Matt Humphrey, 13.459[5]
DNS: 18S-Shawn Salisbury, 13.459
Qualifying 3
1. 11-Jack Hoyer, 12.672[4]
2. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.730[6]
3. 77S-Travis Berryhill, 12.764[1]
4. 16-Harley Burns, 12.985[3]
5. 06X-Mike Larrison, 13.329[2]
6. 4C-Daylan Chambers, 13.512[7]
7. 5W-Kyle Willis, 13.516[5]
Heat Race #1
1. 26-Chance Crum[1]
2. 66-Jadon Rogers[4]
3. 00-Noah Whitehouse[2]
4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]
5. 87-Tony Helton[6]
6. 21B-Beau Brandon[5]
7. 41B-Owen Barr[7]
Heat Race #2
1. 76-JJ Hughes[3]
2. 06-Rylan Gray[4]
3. 97-Austin Nigh[1]
4. 21-Aidan Salisbury[5]
5. 79-Matt Humphrey[6]
6. 16K-Colin Parker[2]
7. 18S-Shawn Salisbury[7]
Heat Race #3
1. 16-Harley Burns[1]
2. 11-Jack Hoyer[4]
3. 77S-Travis Berryhill[2]
4. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]
5. 06X-Mike Larrison[5]
6. 4C-Daylan Chambers[6]
7. 5W-Kyle Willis[7]
A-Main
1. 66-Jadon Rogers[4]
2. 21-Aidan Salisbury[11]
3. 41-Ricky Lewis[12]
4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[10]
5. 77S-Travis Berryhill[9]
6. 26-Chance Crum[3]
7. 06-Rylan Gray[5]
8. 76-JJ Hughes[2]
9. 21B-Beau Brandon[16]
10. 79-Matt Humphrey[14]
11. 5W-Kyle Willis[21]
12. 97-Austin Nigh[8]
13. 16-Harley Burns[1]
14. 4C-Daylan Chambers[18]
15. 00-Noah Whitehouse[7]
16. 41B-Owen Barr[19]
17. 87-Tony Helton[13]
18. 06X-Mike Larrison[15]
19. 11-Jack Hoyer[6]
20. 18S-Shawn Salisbury[20]
21. 16K-Colin Parker[17]