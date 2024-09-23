National Open Tune Up Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars as they tune up for the upcoming Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit when VP Fuels presents the World of Outlaws Tune Up Race as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series on Friday night, September 27.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will also be in action, capping off their 2024 season at Williams Grove Speedway.

Friday’s races will find the 410 sprints vying for $6,000 to win in the outlaws tune up race with the outlaws format used throughout the night to include time trials and a dash.

Fast Tees screen printing of Thompsontown will be paying $300 to the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier in time trials.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The 410 portion of the program will serve to crown the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series champion while 358 action will find the limited sprint car champion named at the conclusion of a 20-lap main event.

Danny Dietrich currently leads the Hoosier Diamond Series point standings while Doug Hammaker sits atop the 358 sprint standings, looking for his third division crown.

Adult general admission for September 27 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

The oval will host the season finale, star-studded World of Outlaws Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

Saturday’s 62nd annual, 40-lap Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit main event will pay $75,000 to the winner and carries a raindate of October 6.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.