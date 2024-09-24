MAGRO GETS THAT WINNING FEELING

From Daniel Powell

John Magro might be in the early stages of his time in Sprintcar racing, but last Saturday night on home soil – Mareeba Speedway – he had a major breakthrough, when he picked up his first feature race victory in a Sprintcar.

Currently in his second season of Sprintcar racing, following an extensive career in circuit racing over the past two decades that included winning the 2019 Australian F3 Championship, Magro has been enjoying the challenge of competing in the Formula One of dirt track speedway, but his enjoyment went to a whole new level, after he was able to defeat the form Sprintcar driver up in North Queensland, youngster Brodie Davis, to claim the feature race spoils.

“To get my first feature race win in a Sprintcar was awesome, and it was proof that the team and I are heading in the right direction, as Brodie (Davis) has been the yardstick since I stepped into Sprintcar racing up here, so it was good to get one over him,” commented the 39-year-old from Mareeba in North Queensland, whose pit crew consists of members with limited Sprintcar racing experience.

“On Saturday night, Brodie (Davis) headed into the feature race as the highest point scorer and I shared the front row with him on the outside, so I knew if I was going to be a chance of winning, I had to nail the start, and that’s exactly what I did, where I committed to ripping the top on the opening lap and was rewarded with taking control of the lead. From there, I was able to control the lead for the rest of the race and come away with the win.”

Magro continued on by saying that he attributes his improved form to a recent change of Triple X chassis, along with some driver coaching from 2019 Australian Sprintcar Champion Andrew Scheuerle.

“Last Saturday night was my first run in my new Triple X car, after I had crashed my previous chassis a few weekends back at Cairns Speedway during the Thunder in the Canefields event, and when I switched to the newer chassis, I immediately noticed the difference as I felt a lot more comfortable in the car,” explained the driver of the NQ # 33 Tonon Plumbing and Gas supported LS powered Triple X car.

“Andrew (Scheuerle) has been a massive help, too, as I approached him late last season when I was down south for some driver coaching, and he has been great to work with and helped my learning curve along, as Sprintcar racing is a tough deal, but with his support, it’s helped me improve, and Saturday night’s win is proof of that.”

With the 2024 season coming to an end, Magro finds himself in the lead of the North Queensland Series point standings with two rounds to go – Cairns Speedway on October 5 and Mareeba Speedway on October 26– and it’s a position that he wants to remain in.

“I’d love to win the North Queensland Series, and I’ll be doing everything in my power to do so over the final two race meetings,” Magro enthused.

“The competition here in North Queensland is getting better and better, especially with events like the King of Kerribee and the Thunder in the Canefields with the tough interstate competition that comes to town for it, and I’m really glad to be a part of the Sprintcar movement up this way.”

Magro would like to thank his 2024 season sponsors:

• Tonon Plumbing and Gas

• Fabro Diesel Services

• MC Group Pty Ltd

• Tableland Smash

• Tableland Blast and Powdercoating

• Magro Farming Co

• Pacific Oils FNQ

• Furious Fitness Mareeba

• Weld NQ

