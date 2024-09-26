Trophy Cup 30 fast approaching at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – September 25, 2024…The massive stretch of events at Thunderbowl Raceway continues next month with Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing fast approaching on October 17th, 18th and 19th.

Something sure to add even more intrigue this year will be the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour 360 show on Saturday October 12th. The event held on the weekend before Trophy Cup is guaranteed to fill the pit area as drivers get one final stab at the track prior to the big show.

The annual Chris & Brian Faria Memorial will be a classic lead-in for the Trophy Cup, as teams and fans get to enjoy back-to-back weeks of racing at the Thunderbowl.

The Trophy Cup itself continues to be one of the premier Winged Sprint Car showcases in the country and the 2024 version is sure to be one of the biggest and best yet. The 30th edition of the Trophy Cup boasts a record $300,000 overall purse for the three nights.

The event originally started at San Jose Speedway in 1994 and was held at the track until its closing in ’99. It then moved to Ocean Speedway for one year, before heading to the Kings Speedway in Hanford from 2001-2004. In ’05 the Trophy Cup was moved to Thunderbowl Raceway, where it has been held ever since.

With its unique format the Trophy Cup regularly produces some of the best Winged Sprint Car racing fans will witness all season. Each time a driver hits the speedway for competitive racing there are points on the line. It’s all a lead-up to the 50-lap feature on Saturday night, which returns to a full 24-car inversion this year.

The overall champion will take home $30,000 from the point fund, along with their earnings from all three nights. The Trophy Cup is always an all-star showcase in California, with champions and winners from all over the state and beyond in action.

Tickets and Details:

Adult grandstand tickets for the 30th Trophy Cup cost $55 on Thursday and Friday and $60 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

Tickets can be acquired by calling 559-688-0909 or at the gate. Pre-sale tickets will be available until two weeks prior to the event, as all track staff will be at the raceway daily and not in the office, in preparation to make sure everything goes as well as possible. The event has never sold out and tickets will be available if you choose to purchase at the gate.

For the second straight year, on Wednesday October 16th (day before the race) Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground if you’d like to obtain your Will Call Tickets, or if you need to purchase additional tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 17th, with the drivers meeting around 3:20pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

The special events that have become so popular are also returning.

Following the races on Thursday will be Taco Night presented by Steve Faria, owner of 9 Iron Bar & Grill and The Tulare Golf Course. Friday will feature the popular BBQ Night presented by High Five Pizza and Catering. On Saturday afternoon from 11am-2pm Steve Faria, owner of 9 Iron Bar & Grill and the Tulare Golf Course will present the annual Spaghetti Feed.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks also available for purchase inside. A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated.

Over the last 29-years Dave Pusateri and the Trophy Cup team have helped gather more than 2.9 million dollars in donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fans and teams are all encouraged to attend the special eating events. More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.