Williams Grove Cancels September 27th Program

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 26, 2024) — Due to saturated grounds and the expectation of more rainy and unsettled weather throughout the next 24 hours, the September 27 racing program at Williams Grove Speedway has been cancelled.

The decision was made early to allow fans and drivers the opportunity to make alternate plans.

The next program on the scheduled will be the 62nd annual Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit, slated for Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5.

The two-day event is sanctioned by the World of Outlaws sprint cars and will close the 2024 racing season at Williams Grove Speedway.

Saturday’s 62nd annual Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit will pay $75,000 for the 40-lap victory.

Action both nights, including fireworks, gets underway at 7:30 pm.

