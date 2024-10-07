Help Us Help the Victims of Hurricane Helene

Kubota High Limit Racing, along with Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway, I-70 Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway are joining forces to help the victims of Hurricane Helene.

While originally a diaper and baby wipes-focused drive, recent news from the area has shown an urgent need for blankets as temperatures are dropping. Fans who donate new blankets and/or unopened diapers of any size and baby wipes will get one free pit pass upgrade per item at the track where the donation is made on that race night. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Donation Stations:

I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo. – October 8: Donations will be collected at the High Limit Racing-branded pop-up tent inside the main grandstand entrance starting at 4pm.

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. – October 9: Donations will be collected at the VIP Door of the Ticket Booth starting at 5pm.

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas – October 11 & 12: Donations will be collected at the Texas Motor Speedway-branded tent inside the main grandstand entrance starting at 4pm each day.

Those unable to attend but who wish to donate may do so through Speedway Children’s Charities at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/texas/hurricane-helene-diaper-drive/.

Please note that any donor under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present to sign the pit waiver.

For more information or questions regarding the Relief Drive, please email info@highlimitracing.com.