THUNDERBOWL RACEWAY HOSTS NARC SPRINT CARS FOR RESCHEDULED CHRIS & BRIAN FARIA MEMORIAL ON SATURDAY

By Ben Deatherage

(10/7/24 ) Tulare, CA … The cars and stars of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series are gearing up for their final appearance at Thunderbowl Raceway in 2024 with the highly anticipated running of the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial. This is the last chance to witness the 900+ horsepower machines tear up the monster cushion “claymaker” factory facility this season.

“Tulare’s been one of my favorite tracks and fits my driving style of running the top where the cushion develops,” stated current Rookie of the Year points leader Caeden Steele, who placed third in the last Tulare installment. “We’ve been getting some good runs this year and just need to step it up and get that first NARC win and I think Tulare would be a great place to do it.”

The Faria Memorial marks the 20th show of the 65th Anniversary season for the Northern Auto Racing Club and the second trip to the Thunderbowl this year. This event was initially slated for early May before lousy weather washed out the night. Fortunately, the series and the track were able to work it into the schedule before year end.

The race is run in memory of two members of the storied Faria family. Chris unfortunately passed away in a farming accident in 1993, and Brian was tragically killed in an automobile crash in early 2006. This is the first time since 2021 that NARC has been a part of the Faria Memorial.

The companion divisions for the evening will be the Sprint Car Challenge Tour/Kings of Thunder 360 Sprints and the Western RaceSaver Sprints.

Who To Watch

The championship has been a nail-biting battle for practically the entire season. Justin Sanders and Cole Macedo have been fiercely competing for the title of King of the West, like two prize fighters. As they head into Tulare, the two have some comparative stats, such as average finishes at the track, with Sanders boasting an average of 12.500 in eight starts and Macedo a 12.333 in three feature showings. The Aromas pilot aboard the Mittry Motorsports #2X has a narrow seven-point advantage ahead of the current runner-up Macedo, from Lemoore, in the Tarlton Motorsports #21X entry.

But Sanders is the only one of the two with a podium when he achieved a third in the 2023 Dennis Roth Classic. However, Macedo was fourth on the last visit to the facility, while Sanders was 11th. The current point standings leader won the first of two main events of the Morrie Williams Memorial last weekend, while Macedo won the overall event based on his finishes.

Back in May, at Tulare, the above-mentioned Rookie of the Year contender, Steele, showed the Sprint Car world that he was looking for a legit threat to win some races. It was the second time the Easton teenager landed on the podium this season.

Other Rookies looking to hit pay dirt include Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, aboard the Keller Motorsports #2K, and Dominic Gorden of Clovis. Gorden is the only one of the trio to score a NARC feature victory this season.

The last time the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series visited Tulare, Shane Golobic hoisted the winner’s check above his head. It has thus far been the only time that the Matt Wood Racing #17W pilot occupied victory lane in 2024 with the series. But one thing is sure: never sleep on the talents of Shane and his crew chief brother Dustin Golobic, as they are a force to reckon with no matter what’s running at the Thunderbowl.

D.J. Netto has just one lone NARC win at Tulare in 2015 but would love to be back in victory lane. The last time the Hanford driver was at the famed 1/3-mile clay oval with the series he was tenth. That was the best run with the group for the 2019 tour champ since coming back to the track, where he suffered an injury that nearly ended his career when his collarbone was shattered in late October of 2022.

Dominic Scelzi has had much success at “The Bowl” over the years, with three trips to victory lane, including the most recent running of the Faria Memorial in 2021. Look for the two-time NARC champion from Fresno to be on the charge.

Some other contenders making the trip to be on the lookout for include 2017 NARC champion Bud Kaeding of Campbell, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Rio Oso rising star Landon Brooks in the Bates-Hamilton Racing #42X, Benicia’s Billy Aton, Nick Parker of Chico, and Jarrett Soares from Gilroy, Jacksonville, Iowa native Austin McCarl in the famed Country Builders Construction #88, Tipton’s Dawson Faria, and more!

Fan & Competitor Info

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 South K Street in Tulare, California.

Grandstand Tickets are $40.00 for Adults, Seniors $38.00, Kids (6-12) $20.00, and 5 and Under are FREE. Bleacher Tickets are $35.00 for Adults, $33.00 for Seniors, Kids (6-12) $18.00, and 5 and Under are FREE.

Pit Gates open at 1:30 PM, and Front Gates open at 4:00 PM. Qualifying gets underway around 6:00 PM.

Additional information can be found at www.thunderbowlraceway.com.

The NARC racing format includes qualifying, four 8-lap heat races, an exciting six-lap trophy dash, a 12-lap last chance race, and a 30-lap main event.

The NARC 410 Sprint Series is the leading 410 Sprint Car tour west of the Rocky Mountains. Since 1960, it has enthralled countless thousands of fans from tracks up and down the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit its website at www.narc410.com

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate and product award sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Diversified Machine Inc., Jim Allen Promotions, Kaeding Performance Center, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, KSE Racing Enterprises, Lifeline LLC, Maxim Racing Products, Mettec Titanium, Pyrotect, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Scelzi Enterprises, SCI Racing Products, Starr Property Management, System 1 Ignition, Ultra Lite Brakes, Williams Roofing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Winters Performance Products.

NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER 19 EVENTS IN 23-RACE SERIES – 10/7/24)

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 2463

Cole Macedo, Lemoore – 2456

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 2381

Caeden Steele, Fresno (R) – 2375

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 2351

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore (R) – 2336

Nick Parker, Chico – 2298

Justyn Cox, Clarksburg – 2253

Dominic Gorden, Clovis (R) – 2182

Billy Aton, Benicia – 1975

Chase Johnson, Penngrove – 1972

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 1808

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1483

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 1483

John Clark, Windsor – 1439

Sean Becker, Roseville – 1346

DJ Netto, Hanford – 1340

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1320

Jarrett Soares – Gilroy – 1207

Burt Foland Jr – San Jose – 1164

Upcoming Events:

October 25th – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Bakersfield) – October Classic

October 26th- Kings Speedway (Hanford) – Anthony Simone Classic

November 2nd – Stockton Dirt Track – Tribute to Gary Patterson Triple Crown w/SCCT & Hunt Wingless Tour

November 3rd – Brookside County Club (Stockton) – Championship Celebration Awards Banquet