Mallett Rides Consistency to Run Up Front Throughout Strong Season

Inside Line Promotions

GREENBRIAR, Ark. (Oct. 29, 2024) – Consistency was key in 2024 for Jordon Mallett, who earned his most podium results since 2018.

Mallett captured four feature victories, but it was his 10 podiums in 24 races for a 41.67 percentage of podium results that highlighted the year. Additionally, Mallett earned multiple podium finishes with all three teams he drove for this season.

“My stuff ran really, really well,” he said. “It was super encouraging to have opportunities and show we can run well even when we hop into other people’s equipment, too. You always want to take opportunities that put you in good equipment. I’m thankful to have great people support me as we have built my program. We also had two opportunities to run in good equipment and I think the results are a testament to how quickly we adapted and gelled.”

Three wins and six podiums occurred in Mallett’s No. 14 sprint car. He also produced an ASCS National Tour triumph and two podiums during a short stint driving for Brandon Anderson Motorsports and Mallett scored two runner-up results during back-to-back weekends of driving for A.G. Rains.

“The victories were great,” Mallett said. “I liked the fact we were a consistent contender every night we pulled through the pit gate. Whether we were in our equipment or someone else’s program we were going to have to be outrun. Wins are what we chase night in and night out. If we can’t win but we can run second or third, that’s when we really are doing our job. I’m pleased to have some wins along the way. Yet I also look back at the ones that got away, when we should have won and it didn’t work out.”

Mallett’s lone ASCS National Tour victory came with a last-lap pass at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Ark., in June. It was his second career ASCS National Tour win and the first since October 2021.

Mallett added a USCS Series Speedweek triumph at Pine Ridge Speedway in Baldwyn, Miss., in May along with a USCS Series win at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss., and an ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints victory at Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Miss. – both in August.

Most importantly, Mallett’s daughter, who was born in March, was at the track during each trip into the Winner’s Circle.

“All of them were so special because having my little girl there changes the whole dynamic,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to win quite a few races throughout my career, but being able to stand there in Victory Lane and give an interview while holding my little girl solidifies how bad I want this. That makes my fire burn hotter to want to end up on the front straightaway every night.”

In addition to winning, Mallett was the second-place finisher during the World Short Track Challenge as well as during one feature of the Flip Flop 50. He garnered a top five during the Hooker Hood Classic and ended with four top fives and nine top 10s – currently tied for eighth in both statistics – in limited ASCS National Tour starts. Also of note, Mallett was tied for third in the ASCS National Tour Speedweek standings.

“I’m thankful to have sponsors who support me and the decisions that make the most sense for our program,” he said. “A lot of times it’s quality over quantity when it comes to a racing schedule. And this year there was a bunch of logistics to figure out with a new change to the family. I feel like it was overall a great year both on and off the track.”

SEASON STATS –

24 races, 4 wins, 14 top fives, 20 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 23 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Porter Commercial Refrigeration

Porter Commercial Refrigeration, which was created in 1992 and is based in Greenbrier, Ark., provides the finest refrigeration equipment sales, quality service and installation for supermarkets, c-stores, restaurants, warehouses, processing plants and ice machines. For more information, visit http://www.PorterRefrigeration.com .

“Porter Commercial Refrigeration is a huge supporter of our team,” Mallett said. “They are always stepping up to help us however they can and we really appreciate the partnership.”

Mallett would like to thank Awakening Events, Awakening Foundation, Water for Christ, Porter Commercial Refrigeration, Red River Rack Co., D&K Farms, Powers HVAC, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Triple X Race Co., KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., Autometer, Callies Performance Products, DynoTech Race Engines, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), HRP Wings, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing, DMI, Superior Bearing and Supply, AR Dyno Specialty, High Performance Lubricants and CP-Carrillo for their continued support.